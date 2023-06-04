https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/judge-blocks-ban-on-public-drag-shows-in-tennessee-1110884040.html

Judge Blocks Ban on Public Drag Shows in Tennessee

Judge Blocks Ban on Public Drag Shows in Tennessee

A federal judge tossed Tennessee’s ban on public drag shows in public on Friday, and in his ruling, the judge explained that "the Adult Entertainment Act (AEA) is an UNCONSTITUTIONAL (sic) restriction on the freedom of speech."

A federal judge has blocked a law in Tennessee which would have placed restrictions on public drag performances, describing the bill as unnecessary and the legal language used as too vague.The AEA, which was signed into law by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee in early March, banned "adult cabaret entertainment" that is "harmful to minors" in public spaces, including "male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest."Performances featuring "topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers... or similar entertainers" were also to be prohibited under the law, which was described by one of the Tennessee legislators who introduced it as "a common-sense child safety bill."But in late March, the state was sued by the Memphis-based theater production company Friends of George, which claimed the bill jeopardized the lives of drag performers and sought "to oppress queer culture state-wide."It’s unclear whether Parker agreed with that assessment, but according to media reports, the judge "questioned the necessity of the bill" and noted that "Tennessee already had thorough laws on the books that banned obscenity."Still, the push to ban public drag performances seems to be picking up steam elsewhere. Similar restrictions are currently being considered in a number of conservative-leaning states, including Idaho, Kentucky, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, and Utah.

