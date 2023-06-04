https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/real-madrid-announces-departure-of-ballon-dor-winner-karim-benzema-1110905026.html

Real Madrid Announces Departure of Ballon d'Or Winner Karim Benzema

Real Madrid Announces Departure of Ballon d'Or Winner Karim Benzema

French footballer Karim Benzema, a 2022 Ballon d'Or winner, will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season, the football club said Sunday.

2023-06-04T15:31+0000

2023-06-04T15:31+0000

2023-06-04T15:31+0000

beyond politics

real madrid

ballon d'or

football

karim benzema

florentino perez

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/11/1101984760_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e3b11bd31cee0ef675054cb6f4707483.jpg

A farewell ceremony, which will be attended by the club's president, Florentino Perez, is scheduled to take place on June 6 at 12:00 p.m. local time (10:00 GMT), at Real Madrid Sport City. Media reported that on May 31, Saudi Al-Ittihad football club had offered Benzema a two-year contract worth a total of 200 million euros ($214 million). Benzema has been a striker for Real Madrid since 2009, winning 24 trophies with the club, including four La Liga, three Copa del Rey and five UEFA Champions League titles.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220603/impossible-to-achieve-the-same-thing-karim-benzema-hails-cristiano-ronaldos-accomplishments-1095958357.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220528/watch-stunning-drone-footage-of-stade-de-france-venue-of-this-seasons-champions-league-final-1095843208.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

real madrid, football, ballon d'or, karim benzema, karim benzema leaves real madrid