https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/rublevs-trinity-showcased-at-christ-the-savior-cathedral-in-moscow-1110885041.html

Rublev’s Trinity Showcased at Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow

Rublev’s Trinity Showcased at Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow

The famous artwork arrived on Saturday at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior. The icon was expected to be showcased at the Cathedral until June 18, but it will be staying in the cathedral for a year, said the Patriarch.

2023-06-04T03:00+0000

2023-06-04T03:00+0000

2023-06-04T03:01+0000

russia

history

art

russian culture ministry

moscow’s christ the savior cathedral

russian orthodox church

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/02/1082525208_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f1e18e4c7f7bc8fc2747947a6cea7b43.jpg

"The icon has been placed in a capsule under constant humidity conditions. The cathedral will closely monitor conditions required to preserve the artifact," the statement read, adding that experts from Moscow's Tretyakov Gallery will be helping to preserve the artwork. Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered for the icon to be handed over to the Russian Orthodox Church, which owned the painting before the Russian Revolution. Rublev created the "Holy Trinity" for the Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius, in the town of Sergiyev Posad near Moscow, where it stayed until the 1920s. The icon was expected to be showcased at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior until June 18 and then sent for restoration works, but Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia said on Saturday it will be staying in the cathedral for a year before being returned to the Lavra.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

cathedral of christ the savior, moscow, russia, artwork, historical art piece, religious art, vladimir putin, trinity lavra of st. sergius, russian culture ministry