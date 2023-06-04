https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/russia-launches-literary-award-to-honor-assassinated-military-blogger-1110885174.html

Russia Launches Literary Award to Honor Assassinated Military Blogger

Russia Launches Literary Award to Honor Assassinated Military Blogger

Russia launched a national literary award on Saturday that will recognize excellence in military prose and war journalism in tribute to slain war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky.

2023-06-04T03:19+0000

2023-06-04T03:19+0000

2023-06-04T03:19+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

vladlen tatarsky's assassination

literature

russia

russia’s national anti-terrorism committee

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/03/1109070033_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7cb89b1ddbda8243a91ed5bf030b2a7a.jpg

"The launch of the All-Russia Literary Award… named after Maxim Fomin, also known as Vladlen Tatarsky, was announced in Red Square," the press office of Russian lawmaker Dmitry Kuznetsov said in a statement. Fomin died when an improvised explosive devise disguised as a statuette went off in a St. Petersburg cafe on April 2 during an event hosted by the blogger. More than 30 people were injured. Russia's Investigative Committee detained Daria Trepova on suspicion of her involvement in the explosion. The National Anti-Terrorism Committee said Ukrainian special services and supporters of Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (banned in Russia as an extremist organization and foreign agent) masterminded the bombing.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, literary award, vladlen tatarsky, maxim fomin, daria trepova, st. petersburg