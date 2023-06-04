International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Launches Literary Award to Honor Assassinated Military Blogger
Russia Launches Literary Award to Honor Assassinated Military Blogger
Russia launched a national literary award on Saturday that will recognize excellence in military prose and war journalism in tribute to slain war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/03/1109070033_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7cb89b1ddbda8243a91ed5bf030b2a7a.jpg
"The launch of the All-Russia Literary Award… named after Maxim Fomin, also known as Vladlen Tatarsky, was announced in Red Square," the press office of Russian lawmaker Dmitry Kuznetsov said in a statement. Fomin died when an improvised explosive devise disguised as a statuette went off in a St. Petersburg cafe on April 2 during an event hosted by the blogger. More than 30 people were injured. Russia's Investigative Committee detained Daria Trepova on suspicion of her involvement in the explosion. The National Anti-Terrorism Committee said Ukrainian special services and supporters of Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (banned in Russia as an extremist organization and foreign agent) masterminded the bombing.
Russia Launches Literary Award to Honor Assassinated Military Blogger

03:19 GMT 04.06.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia launched a national literary award on Saturday that will recognize excellence in military prose and war journalism in tribute to military blogger Maxim Fomin, who was killed in a bomb blast in April.
"The launch of the All-Russia Literary Award… named after Maxim Fomin, also known as Vladlen Tatarsky, was announced in Red Square," the press office of Russian lawmaker Dmitry Kuznetsov said in a statement.
Fomin died when an improvised explosive devise disguised as a statuette went off in a St. Petersburg cafe on April 2 during an event hosted by the blogger. More than 30 people were injured.
Russia's Investigative Committee detained Daria Trepova on suspicion of her involvement in the explosion. The National Anti-Terrorism Committee said Ukrainian special services and supporters of Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (banned in Russia as an extremist organization and foreign agent) masterminded the bombing.
