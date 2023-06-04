https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/russian-solntsepyok-flamethrowers-hit-kiev-militants-1110899648.html
Russian Solntsepyok Flamethrowers Hit Kiev Militants
Russian Solntsepyok Flamethrowers Hit Kiev Militants
Solntsepek entered service in 2003. It is considered one of most deadly flamethrowers in the world and is utilized by a number of armies, including Saudi Arabia, Syria, Algeria and Iraq.
2023-06-04T12:52+0000
2023-06-04T12:52+0000
2023-06-04T12:52+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102264/27/1022642713_0:19:2866:1631_1920x0_80_0_0_6e8a55b9d560b91ec889d5ae1459ac4c.jpg
The Russian Armed Forces have landed a blow against Ukrainian militants near Gulyaipole, MoD representatives have told Sputnik.Solntsepyok is best translated into English as “scorching sunlight.” When detonated, the shell creates a volumetric explosion and thermal field. The feature of this flamethrower is that its shells create differences in pressure near the target, affecting the target with barotrauma – internal organ trauma caused by a change in pressure.In 2022, Russia launched its special military operation to protect the people of Donbass from the never-ending aggression from Kiev. Western countries ramped up their support for Ukraine, providing it with military equipment and shells. Russian officials have consistently warned that this move will only fuel and prolong the conflict.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102264/27/1022642713_334:0:2533:1649_1920x0_80_0_0_57bfcf50f338f6b8f04a5bdfe55eff50.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, flamethrower, russian flamethrower
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, flamethrower, russian flamethrower
Russian Solntsepyok Flamethrowers Hit Kiev Militants
The flamethrowers are used as part of Russia's special operation, and they have proved to be quite instrumental. These systems are considered most effective in local conflicts and counter-terrorism operations.
The Russian Armed Forces have landed a blow against Ukrainian militants near Gulyaipole, MoD representatives have told Sputnik.
"The crews of the Solntsepyok flamethrower systems destroyed the temporary deployment point of the nationalists in the Gulyaipole area," the officer said.
Solntsepyok is best translated into English as “scorching sunlight.” When detonated, the shell creates a volumetric explosion and thermal field. The feature of this flamethrower is that its shells create differences in pressure near the target, affecting the target with barotrauma – internal organ trauma caused by a change in pressure.
In 2022, Russia launched its special military operation to protect the people of Donbass from the never-ending aggression from Kiev. Western countries ramped up their support for Ukraine, providing it with military equipment and shells. Russian officials have consistently warned that this move will only fuel and prolong the conflict.