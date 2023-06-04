https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/russian-solntsepyok-flamethrowers-hit-kiev-militants-1110899648.html

Russian Solntsepyok Flamethrowers Hit Kiev Militants

Solntsepek entered service in 2003. It is considered one of most deadly flamethrowers in the world and is utilized by a number of armies, including Saudi Arabia, Syria, Algeria and Iraq.

The Russian Armed Forces have landed a blow against Ukrainian militants near Gulyaipole, MoD representatives have told Sputnik.Solntsepyok is best translated into English as “scorching sunlight.” When detonated, the shell creates a volumetric explosion and thermal field. The feature of this flamethrower is that its shells create differences in pressure near the target, affecting the target with barotrauma – internal organ trauma caused by a change in pressure.In 2022, Russia launched its special military operation to protect the people of Donbass from the never-ending aggression from Kiev. Western countries ramped up their support for Ukraine, providing it with military equipment and shells. Russian officials have consistently warned that this move will only fuel and prolong the conflict.

