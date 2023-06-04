International
Three Chinese Astronauts Safely Return to Earth After 6 Months in Space
Three Chinese Astronauts Safely Return to Earth After 6 Months in Space
Three-member crew of China's Shenzhou-15 manned spacecraft successfully landed in China on Sunday after their six-month mission on board the Tiangong space station, China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said.
Some 30 minutes later the astronauts were carried out of the capsule, the agency said, adding that they are in good physical condition. The crew includes three astronauts — crew commander Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu — who arrived at the orbital station on November 30, 2022. During their stay on the station, they made four spacewalks and conducted several scientific and technical experiments. The Shenzhou-16 crew that came to Tiangong on May 30 will continue working aboard it for around five more months. The Tiangong space station is China's first long-term orbital station. It operates in low Earth orbit between 210 and 280 miles above the surface. Its first module, Tianhe, was launched in 2021.
china, space exploration, space mission, tiangong
china, space exploration, space mission, tiangong, tiangong space station, shenzhou-

Three Chinese Astronauts Safely Return to Earth After 6 Months in Space

07:42 GMT 04.06.2023
© AFP 2023China's Tiangong 2 space lab is launched on a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert, in China's Gansu province
China's Tiangong 2 space lab is launched on a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert, in China's Gansu province - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2023
© AFP 2023
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Three-member crew of China's Shenzhou-15 manned spacecraft successfully landed in China on Sunday after their six-month mission on board the Tiangong space station, China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said.

"At 6:33 on June 4, 2023, Beijing time [22:33 GMT on Saturday], the return capsule of the Shenzhou-15 manned spacecraft landed successfully at the Dongfeng landing site [in China's autonomous Inner Mongolia region]. The manned mission of Shenzhou-15 was a complete success," the CMSA said in a statement.

Some 30 minutes later the astronauts were carried out of the capsule, the agency said, adding that they are in good physical condition.
The crew includes three astronauts — crew commander Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu — who arrived at the orbital station on November 30, 2022. During their stay on the station, they made four spacewalks and conducted several scientific and technical experiments. The Shenzhou-16 crew that came to Tiangong on May 30 will continue working aboard it for around five more months.
The Tiangong space station is China's first long-term orbital station. It operates in low Earth orbit between 210 and 280 miles above the surface. Its first module, Tianhe, was launched in 2021.
