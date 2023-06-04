https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/three-chinese-astronauts-safely-return-to-earth-after-6-months-in-space-1110897216.html

Three Chinese Astronauts Safely Return to Earth After 6 Months in Space

Three Chinese Astronauts Safely Return to Earth After 6 Months in Space

Three-member crew of China's Shenzhou-15 manned spacecraft successfully landed in China on Sunday after their six-month mission on board the Tiangong space station, China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said.

2023-06-04T07:42+0000

2023-06-04T07:42+0000

2023-06-04T07:42+0000

asia

china

space exploration

space mission

tiangong

shenzhou-10

shenzhou-11

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104540/45/1045404533_0:183:3500:2152_1920x0_80_0_0_f1deb5fe1270c846b91d5966e71f180e.jpg

Some 30 minutes later the astronauts were carried out of the capsule, the agency said, adding that they are in good physical condition. The crew includes three astronauts — crew commander Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu — who arrived at the orbital station on November 30, 2022. During their stay on the station, they made four spacewalks and conducted several scientific and technical experiments. The Shenzhou-16 crew that came to Tiangong on May 30 will continue working aboard it for around five more months. The Tiangong space station is China's first long-term orbital station. It operates in low Earth orbit between 210 and 280 miles above the surface. Its first module, Tianhe, was launched in 2021.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20210625/sky-ladder-to-beam-humans-cargo-to-mars-reportedly-in-the-works-as-part-of-chinas-space-goals-1083241519.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20181107/china-space-station-replica-unveiled-1069574706.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, space exploration, space mission, tiangong, tiangong space station, shenzhou-