US Senator Manchin Will Not Rule Out 2024 Presidential Bid: 'You Better Have Plan B'

The bipartisan group No Labels, which aims to promote unity, has reportedly considered Sen. Joe Manchin (D.-W.Va.) as a potential candidate for a third-party "unity ticket" in the 2024 election.
Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has hinted at the possibility of a third-party presidential run, stating that he is not ruling anything in or out. In an interview, Manchin emphasized the importance of having a backup plan, particularly if the two major parties are leaning too far to the extremes.Manchin, who has not yet announced whether he will run for reelection in 2024, is facing a challenge from Republican Governor Jim Justice. His recent poll numbers have seen a decline. When asked about his potential involvement in a Plan B, Manchin declined to provide specific details but stressed the need for a middle-ground approach to governance that would help maintain the United States' position as a global superpower.In another interview, Manchin criticized Democrats for delaying debt and spending negotiations, placing blame on the extreme left for refusing to engage in discussions. He also pushed back against the notion that Republicans were acting as "hostage takers" by insisting on spending cuts before raising the debt ceiling. Manchin argued that it was crucial to address the unsustainable national debt and understand how the country reached its current fiscal state.The issue of raising the debt ceiling has traditionally been handled in a bipartisan manner, without significant policy concessions. President Biden had initially refused to negotiate on the debt ceiling, highlighting the economic consequences of failing to raise it. However, a deal was eventually reached between Biden and Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy, suspending the debt ceiling for two years and imposing spending caps.Manchin commended the efforts of individuals involved in the negotiations from both sides, expressing appreciation for their work. He also lamented the delayed recognition of their accomplishments.No Labels, a political group promoting centrism, has been actively fundraising and considering fielding its own centrist candidate in the 2024 presidential election. The group has successfully registered its candidate in several states and continues to collect signatures in others. No Labels' candidate would need to secure support from 61% of voters open to a moderate candidate or gain approximately 37% of the overall vote to win key states such as Texas, Florida, Virginia, and others, according to an electoral model developed by pollsters at HarrisX.
21:35 GMT 04.06.2023 (Updated: 21:36 GMT 04.06.2023)
The bipartisan group No Labels, which aims to promote unity, has reportedly considered Sen. Joe Manchin (D.-W.Va.) as a potential candidate for a third-party "unity ticket" in the 2024 election.
Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has hinted at the possibility of a third-party presidential run, stating that he is not ruling anything in or out. In an interview, Manchin emphasized the importance of having a backup plan, particularly if the two major parties are leaning too far to the extremes.
Manchin, who has not yet announced whether he will run for reelection in 2024, is facing a challenge from Republican Governor Jim Justice. His recent poll numbers have seen a decline. When asked about his potential involvement in a Plan B, Manchin declined to provide specific details but stressed the need for a middle-ground approach to governance that would help maintain the United States' position as a global superpower.
"You better have Plan B. because if Plan A shows that we’re going to the far reaches of both sides, the far left and the far right, and that people don’t want to go to the far left and the far right, they want to be governed from the middle. I think there is, that you better have that Plan B available and ready to go," said Manchin.
In another interview, Manchin criticized Democrats for delaying debt and spending negotiations, placing blame on the extreme left for refusing to engage in discussions. He also pushed back against the notion that Republicans were acting as "hostage takers
" by insisting on spending cuts before raising the debt ceiling. Manchin argued that it was crucial to address the unsustainable national debt and understand how the country reached its current fiscal state.
"It shows you that the extreme left was pushing so hard not to even negotiate, not to even talk about it. You know, just 'hold your ground, hold your ground, hold your ground.' That’s not who we are in America," Manchin added.
The issue of raising the debt ceiling has traditionally been handled in a bipartisan manner, without significant policy concessions. President Biden had initially refused to negotiate
on the debt ceiling, highlighting the economic consequences of failing to raise it. However, a deal
was eventually
reached between Biden and Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy, suspending the debt ceiling for two years and imposing spending caps.
Manchin commended the efforts of individuals involved in the negotiations from both sides, expressing appreciation for their work. He also lamented the delayed recognition of their accomplishments.
No Labels, a political group promoting centrism, has been actively fundraising and considering fielding its own centrist candidate in the 2024 presidential election. The group has successfully registered its candidate in several states and continues to collect signatures in others. No Labels' candidate would need to secure support from 61% of voters open to a moderate candidate or gain approximately 37% of the overall vote to win key states such as Texas, Florida, Virginia, and others, according to an electoral model developed
by pollsters at HarrisX.