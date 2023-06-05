https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/apple-introduces-vision-pro-mixed-reality-headset-1110937162.html

Apple Introduces Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset

Apple revealed the company's first AR/VR headset, the Vision Pro, at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference.

The announcement was presented at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference 2023.The device looks like a massive diving mask with a cord on the side. Vision Pro can be controlled by using using eyes, hands and voice, which means the user is no longer constrained to the screen. "You can see, hear and interact with digital content just like it's in your physical space," Cook added. He stressed that it is the first Apple product "you look through and not at."Apple avoided using the words "virtual reality" and "metaverse" during the event. Its headset has been rumored to be in development by Apple and Virtual Reality insiders for years. The Vision Pro is scheduled to launch in early 2024 for $3499.

