Armenia, Azerbaijan Deny Agreeing Return to 1975 Borders

Armenia and Azerbaijan denied on Monday that a deal between them was in the pipeline to draw demarcation lines based on 1975 maps.

On Sunday, Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan had said in a televised commentary that the leaders of the two South Caucasus countries had made some progress in border dispute talks in Moldova on June 1, agreeing to use Soviet-era maps as the basis for border demarcation talks. Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry strongly denied the claim on Monday, accusing the Armenian security chief of trying to "distort the essence of the issues". Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan confirmed on Monday that no agreement had been reached at the negotiations in Moldova, but added that Armenia considers the 1975 borders acceptable. Mirzoyan reiterated Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's assurances that Armenia recognizes Azerbaijan's territorial claims as set out in the 1991 Almaty Declaration. Pashinyan said Azerbaijan should discuss ownership of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region with local authorities. "The Republic of Armenia has always recognized and still recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We are aware of Azerbaijan's commitment to respect Armenia's territorial integrity," he added.

