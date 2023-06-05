https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/belarus-china-agree-to-organize-joint-production-of-electric-vehicles-1110913793.html

Belarus, China Agree to Organize Joint Production of Electric Vehicles

Belarus, China Agree to Organize Joint Production of Electric Vehicles

Minsk and Beijing have agreed to organize a joint production of electric vehicles in Belarus, Belarusian Economy Minister Aleksandr Chervyakov said on Sunday.

2023-06-05T09:17+0000

2023-06-05T09:17+0000

2023-06-05T09:17+0000

economy

belarus

china

electric vehicles

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/05/1110913632_0:153:3096:1895_1920x0_80_0_0_ba17aa6a4cd75f2ec7be829a697bbcfd.jpg

"A number of companies have agreed to organize the production of electric vehicles in Belarus. It is very important that the issues of organizing a mechanism for the supply of technological equipment for the modernization of our enterprises have been resolved," Chervyakov said following the visit of the Belarusian delegation to China. The minister added that the parties also agreed on the supply of 15 railway locomotives and a fourfold increase in the number of permits for Belarusian vehicles transporting goods to China. In addition, Belarus and China will develop joint projects for training personnel in the healthcare sector, as well as the production of medical equipment and pharmaceutical products, Chervyakov noted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20171209/china-electric-car-world-manufacturer-1059858925.html

belarus

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

belarus, china, belarus-china cooperation, economic cooperation, electric vehicles