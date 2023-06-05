https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/blinken-reiterates-all-options-on-table-to-ensure-iran-does-not-obtain-nuclear-arms-1110930135.html

Blinken Reiterates 'All Options on Table' to Ensure Iran Does Not Obtain Nuclear Arms

The United States is not ruling out any options to ensure that Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons if diplomacy is to fail, Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed on Monday in an address to a powerful pro-Israel lobbying group.

Blinken said the US still believes that the means of diplomacy are the best way to effectively and sustainably prevent Tehran from getting its hands on weapons of mass destruction. The Secretary added that both the Democratic and Republican parties support the diplomatic and economic pressure on Iran, as well as the strengthening of Israeli military capabilities as a strong element of armed deterrence. In addition, deepening Israel’s relationship with its neighbors and advancing regional integration will also be critical to US and Israeli security, Blinken continued.

