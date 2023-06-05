https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/cia-250-gb-folder-revealed-during-uc-global-case-reports-media-1110909288.html

'CIA' 250 GB Folder Revealed During UC Global Case, Reports Media

New evidence has emerged in the case of David Morales, the owner of the Spanish security company UC Global, who spied on Julian Assange during his time at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, reports media.

The evidence, discovered on Morales' MacBook, reveals that he kept files related to his work for the CIA on his laptop, marked with the initials of the US intelligence agency. These files, which were previously unknown to investigators, strengthen the allegations that Morales spied on Assange's meetings with his lawyers and shared the information with the CIA.The new evidence, consisting of more than 250 gigabytes of files, was not included in the initial copy of the material seized from Morales when he was arrested in 2019. The files were discovered after Assange's lawyers encountered problems while downloading the records uploaded to the cloud storage system.They obtained permission from the judge overseeing the case to obtain a second copy of the material, which revealed the previously undisclosed folders labeled as "CIA," "Embassy," and "Videos", as quoted by Spanish media.Among the files found in the "CIA" folder were recordings obtained through hidden cameras and microphones installed by UC Global in the Embassy of Ecuador. The recordings, which were dated and titled, included meetings with actress Pamela Anderson, who is a friend of Assange, as well as meetings held by Assange with his lawyers in the ladies' toilet to avoid surveillance.The video files were transferred to a commercial format and renamed to make them accessible to the user, who, according to the evidence, was the CIA, states Spanish media.The discovery of these new files has surprised the court and Assange's legal team, as they were not included in the initial police copy. A report by Assange's experts notes that "very relevant" folders were missing from the police dump and highlights the loss of files and folders, including deleted folders marked with the word "hotel," which referred to the Ecuadorian Embassy.Assange's lawyer has criticized the police's handling of the case, pointing out the disparity between the evidence in the police copy and the material obtained by Assange's experts. The lawyer has requested an extension to the investigation into Morales, who is currently on provisional release and being investigated for crimes against privacy, violation of attorney-client confidentiality, misappropriation, and money laundering.The evidence of Morales' collaboration with the CIA resulted in the revelation of a plan to remove Assange from the embassy in 2017, which was subsequently aborted. The US has requested Assange's extradition, which has been granted by the UK, but the case is still pending due to potential judicial appeals.

