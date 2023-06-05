https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/ex-us-intel-official-says-craft-of-non-human-origin-recovered-reports-withheld-from-congress-1110935482.html

Ex-US Intel Official Says Craft Of 'Non-Human Origin' Recovered, Reports Withheld From Congress

Ex-US Intel Official Says Craft Of 'Non-Human Origin' Recovered, Reports Withheld From Congress

A former US-intel Official says the US Government illegally withheld documents from Congress that detail a craft not created by humans that has been partially recovered by the government.

Grusch, who also served as the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency co-lead for UAP analysis, claims to have suffered illegal retaliation for attempting to make the confidential disclosures to lawmakers, the report said, citing the former intelligence official. Other active and retired intelligence officials with knowledge of UAP programs also independently provided corroborating information and vouched for Grusch’s credibility, the report said. The Pentagon cleared Grusch’s statements for release to the public earlier this year, according to the report. Grusch provided Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General with classified information regarding retrieval of intact and partially intact craft of non-human origin, the report said. Grusch asserts that government UAP programs have been concealed by multiple agencies without appropriate oversight, the report said. Grusch began providing Congress with information on the programs in 2022, the report said. Grusch informed lawmakers about a decades-long, ongoing competition with adversaries to identify UAP crashes and landings with the intent to retrieve material for exploitation, the report said. The report quotes Grusch as saying that the recovered materials include "intact and partially intact vehicles" that had "unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures."In May 2022, attorneys representing Grusch filed a complaint alleging that UAP-related information has been withheld from Congress in an effort to avoid oversight, the report said, citing an unclassified version of the complaint. The complaint also alleges that Grusch suffered months of retaliations related to disclosures he made on the matter to the Defense Department Inspector General in July 2021, the report said. The Intelligence Community Inspector General found his complaint credible in July 2022, sparking a whistleblower reprisal probe, the report said. Grusch served as an intelligence officer for more than 14 years, leaving government service in April 2023 in order to further pursue government accountability through public awareness, the report said. Last week, NASA’s UAP research team reiterated its position that there is no evidence linking UAP to extraterrestrial life.

