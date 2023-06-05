https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/moscow-says-2-tu-95ms-missile-carriers-fly-over-neutral-waters-of-barents-norwegian-seas-1110923705.html

Two Tu-95MS Missile Carriers Fly Over Neutral Waters of Barents, Norwegian Seas - Russian MoD

Two Tu-95MS Missile Carriers Fly Over Neutral Waters of Barents, Norwegian Seas - Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers conducted a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas, they were... 05.06.2023, Sputnik International

2023-06-05T12:27+0000

2023-06-05T12:27+0000

2023-06-05T14:31+0000

military

arctic

baltic sea

norwegian

tu-95ms

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107519/93/1075199313_0:54:1024:630_1920x0_80_0_0_0876ce90eaa5580fe03ad35bbbffb3c4.jpg

"Two Tu-95MSs strategic missile carriers completed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas for about five hours. Fighter escort was provided by the crews of the MiG-31 aircraft of the Air Force and Air Defense of the Northern Fleet. Long-range aviation pilots regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean," the ministry said in a statement. All flights of aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces are carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace, the statement added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221018/two-russian-tu-95ms-patrol-over-pacific-ocean-bering--okhotsk-seas-1102017746.html

arctic

baltic sea

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

arctic, baltic sea, norwegian, tu-95ms, russia