Two Tu-95MS Missile Carriers Fly Over Neutral Waters of Barents, Norwegian Seas - Russian MoD
Two Tu-95MS Missile Carriers Fly Over Neutral Waters of Barents, Norwegian Seas - Russian MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers conducted a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas, they were...
"Two Tu-95MSs strategic missile carriers completed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas for about five hours. Fighter escort was provided by the crews of the MiG-31 aircraft of the Air Force and Air Defense of the Northern Fleet. Long-range aviation pilots regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean," the ministry said in a statement. All flights of aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces are carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace, the statement added.
Two Tu-95MS Missile Carriers Fly Over Neutral Waters of Barents, Norwegian Seas - Russian MoD
12:27 GMT 05.06.2023 (Updated: 14:31 GMT 05.06.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers conducted a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas, they were escorted by MiG-31 aircraft, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Two Tu-95MSs strategic
missile carriers completed a planned flight
in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas for about five hours. Fighter escort was provided by the crews of the MiG-31 aircraft of the Air Force and Air Defense of the Northern Fleet. Long-range aviation pilots regularly fly over
the neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean," the ministry said in a statement.
All flights of aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces are carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace, the statement added.