Democratic candidate for President Robert F. Kennedy Jr called for peace on Monday while speaking about his campaign on Twitter Spaces.
"Let's have peace with Russia. Let's have peace with China. And let's all enjoy the prosperity of healthy economic competition," Kennedy said. The Chinese do not want to have war with the US, they just want to provide better living standards for their people, he added. Kennedy also believes that the Ukrainian crisis is a proxy war. The Democratic candidate for president spoke on Twitter Spaces, after being invited by Elon Musk. Elon Musk has started hosting US presidential candidates on his Twitter spaces to promote free speech. A week ago, the entrepreneur hosted Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, who announced his bid on Twitter and collected $8.2 million - a record amount of contributions for his campaign.
Robert Kennedy Calls For Peace With Russia, China as Part of His Presidential Campaign

20:35 GMT 05.06.2023
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at an event where he announced his run for president on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Democratic candidate for US President Robert Kennedy Jr. said on Monday that he wants to have peace with Russia and China and focus on competing on the economic platform.
"Let's have peace with Russia. Let's have peace with China. And let's all enjoy the prosperity of healthy economic competition," Kennedy said.
The Chinese do not want to have war with the US, they just want to provide better living standards for their people, he added. Kennedy also believes that the Ukrainian crisis is a proxy war.
Robert F Kennedy Jr., speaks during a campaign event to launch his 2024 presidential bid, at the Boston Park Plaza in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 19, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
World
Iran Praises Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Admitting US is the ‘Godfather of Daesh’
21 April, 18:58 GMT
The Democratic candidate for president spoke on Twitter Spaces, after being invited by Elon Musk.
Elon Musk has started hosting US presidential candidates on his Twitter spaces to promote free speech. A week ago, the entrepreneur hosted Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, who announced his bid on Twitter and collected $8.2 million - a record amount of contributions for his campaign.
