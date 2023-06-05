https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/russias-lavrov-to-hold-talks-with-tajik-president-foreign-minister-1110936645.html

Russia's Lavrov to Hold Talks With Tajik President, Foreign Minister

Russia's Lavrov to Hold Talks With Tajik President, Foreign Minister

DUSHANBE (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hold talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin. 05.06.2023, Sputnik International

2023-06-05T23:09+0000

2023-06-05T23:09+0000

2023-06-05T23:09+0000

russia

sergey lavrov

russia

tajikistan

dushanbe

collective security treaty organization (csto)

russian foreign ministry

emomali rahmon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/19/1109833608_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f248a73a650255615cb69f8644a8e339.jpg

Lavrov arrived in Dushanbe on a visit on June 5. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, during the talks the sides will discuss bilateral relations, prospects for further development of allied relations between Moscow and Dushanbe in political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres. The Russian minister also plans to touch upon issues on the international and regional agendas. Another topic of the talks will be the deepening of foreign policy coordination between Russia and Tajikistan in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the CIS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), as well as the UN and the OSCE. Tajikistan hosts the 201st Russian military base, one of Russia's largest foreign military facilities, which is deployed in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. The number of military personnel is about 7,500. Under the agreement on the status and conditions for the presence of the Russian military base on the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan (2012), the stay of the Russian base in the republic has been extended until 2042. Lavrov visited the base on June 5, the day of his arrival in Tajikistan.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221226/kyrgyzstan-tajikistan-agree-to-avoid-escalation-on-interstate-border-1105805008.html

russia

tajikistan

dushanbe

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergey lavrov, russia, tajikistan, dushanbe, collective security treaty organization (csto), russian foreign ministry, emomali rahmon