https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/russias-lavrov-to-hold-talks-with-tajik-president-foreign-minister-1110936645.html
Russia's Lavrov to Hold Talks With Tajik President, Foreign Minister
Russia's Lavrov to Hold Talks With Tajik President, Foreign Minister
DUSHANBE (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hold talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin. 05.06.2023, Sputnik International
2023-06-05T23:09+0000
2023-06-05T23:09+0000
2023-06-05T23:09+0000
russia
sergey lavrov
russia
tajikistan
dushanbe
collective security treaty organization (csto)
russian foreign ministry
emomali rahmon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/19/1109833608_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f248a73a650255615cb69f8644a8e339.jpg
Lavrov arrived in Dushanbe on a visit on June 5. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, during the talks the sides will discuss bilateral relations, prospects for further development of allied relations between Moscow and Dushanbe in political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres. The Russian minister also plans to touch upon issues on the international and regional agendas. Another topic of the talks will be the deepening of foreign policy coordination between Russia and Tajikistan in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the CIS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), as well as the UN and the OSCE. Tajikistan hosts the 201st Russian military base, one of Russia's largest foreign military facilities, which is deployed in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. The number of military personnel is about 7,500. Under the agreement on the status and conditions for the presence of the Russian military base on the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan (2012), the stay of the Russian base in the republic has been extended until 2042. Lavrov visited the base on June 5, the day of his arrival in Tajikistan.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221226/kyrgyzstan-tajikistan-agree-to-avoid-escalation-on-interstate-border-1105805008.html
russia
tajikistan
dushanbe
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/19/1109833608_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b6a82ec32fbfa2f935eec513913ad6b4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
sergey lavrov, russia, tajikistan, dushanbe, collective security treaty organization (csto), russian foreign ministry, emomali rahmon
sergey lavrov, russia, tajikistan, dushanbe, collective security treaty organization (csto), russian foreign ministry, emomali rahmon
Russia's Lavrov to Hold Talks With Tajik President, Foreign Minister
DUSHANBE (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hold talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin.
Lavrov arrived in Dushanbe on a visit on June 5. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, during the talks the sides will discuss bilateral relations, prospects for further development of allied relations between Moscow and Dushanbe in political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres.
The Russian minister also plans to touch upon issues on the international and regional agendas. Another topic of the talks will be the deepening of foreign policy coordination between Russia and Tajikistan in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the CIS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), as well as the UN and the OSCE.
26 December 2022, 22:42 GMT
Tajikistan hosts the 201st Russian military base, one of Russia's largest foreign military facilities, which is deployed in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. The number of military personnel is about 7,500.
Under the agreement on the status and conditions for the presence of the Russian military base on the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan (2012), the stay of the Russian base in the republic has been extended until 2042.
Lavrov visited the base on June 5, the day of his arrival in Tajikistan.