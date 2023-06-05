https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/russias-unemployment-rate-updates-historical-low-of-33-in-april-1110917320.html
Russia's Unemployment Rate Hits New Historic Low of 3.3% in April
Russia's Unemployment Rate Hits New Historic Low of 3.3% in April
Russia's unemployment rate has updated the historically low level and stood at 3.3% in April, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday.
In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country's unemployment rate was at 3.6%. "The unemployment rate... in April updated the historical low – 3.3%. The number of unemployed registered in employment centers is 523,000 people, which is 41,000 less than at the beginning of the year," Golikova said.
Russia's Unemployment Rate Hits New Historic Low of 3.3% in April
11:41 GMT 05.06.2023 (Updated: 12:14 GMT 05.06.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's unemployment rate has updated the historically low level and stood at 3.3% in April, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday.
In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country's unemployment rate was at 3.6%.
"The unemployment rate... in April updated the historical low – 3.3%. The number of unemployed registered in employment centers is 523,000 people, which is 41,000 less than at the beginning of the year," Golikova said.