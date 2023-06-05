https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/russias-unemployment-rate-updates-historical-low-of-33-in-april-1110917320.html

Russia's Unemployment Rate Hits New Historic Low of 3.3% in April

Russia's unemployment rate has updated the historically low level and stood at 3.3% in April, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday.

In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country's unemployment rate was at 3.6%. "The unemployment rate... in April updated the historical low – 3.3%. The number of unemployed registered in employment centers is 523,000 people, which is 41,000 less than at the beginning of the year," Golikova said.

