Russia's Unemployment Rate Hits New Historic Low of 3.3% in April
Russia's unemployment rate has updated the historically low level and stood at 3.3% in April, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday.
In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country's unemployment rate was at 3.6%. "The unemployment rate... in April updated the historical low – 3.3%. The number of unemployed registered in employment centers is 523,000 people, which is 41,000 less than at the beginning of the year," Golikova said.
11:41 GMT 05.06.2023 (Updated: 12:14 GMT 05.06.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's unemployment rate has updated the historically low level and stood at 3.3% in April, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday.
In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country's unemployment rate was at 3.6%.
"The unemployment rate... in April updated the historical low – 3.3%. The number of unemployed registered in employment centers is 523,000 people, which is 41,000 less than at the beginning of the year," Golikova said.
