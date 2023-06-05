https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/seoul-says-concerned-by-pyongyangs-threat-to-abandon-advance-notice-of-satellite-launches-1110914283.html

Seoul Says Concerned by Pyongyang's Threat to Abandon Advance Notice of Satellite Launches

Seoul Says Concerned by Pyongyang's Threat to Abandon Advance Notice of Satellite Launches

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea is concerned by Pyongyang's threat that it would stop notifying the International Maritime Organization (IMO) about its future... 05.06.2023, Sputnik International

2023-06-05T09:45+0000

2023-06-05T09:45+0000

2023-06-05T09:45+0000

asia

pyongyang

seoul

south korea

dprk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106203/03/1062030393_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5b16cc8b208cd3cab09903cfaa017157.jpg

On May 31, the Maritime Safety Committee of the IMO adopted a resolution condemning North Korea's missile launches as a serious threat to the safety of international shipping. On Sunday, North Korea responded with a statement, in which it threatened to stop informing the organization about the country's future launches. The spokesman urged Pyongyang to return to the "right" track, adding that such threats would only alienate the international community from the country, the report said. On May 27, North Korea reportedly informed the IMO of its plans to launch a satellite between May 31 and June 11. On May 31, North Korea's state-run news agency reported the launch of the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite mounted on the Chollima-1 carrier rocket had failed. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the failed launch, arguing that any launch with the use of ballistic missiles technology contradicts the UN Security Council's resolutions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/north-korea-may-stop-informing-imo-of-upcoming-missile-launches--1110900287.html

pyongyang

seoul

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pyongyang, seoul, south korea, dprk