International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/sunak-seeks-bidens-support-in-appointing-defense-minister-wallace-to-head-nato---reports-1110910465.html
Sunak Seeks Biden's Support In Appointing Defense Minister Wallace To Head NATO - Reports
Sunak Seeks Biden's Support In Appointing Defense Minister Wallace To Head NATO - Reports
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, during his upcoming visit to the United States from June 7-8, may try to convince US President Joe Biden to support the candidacy of UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace for the post of new NATO Secretary General, the UK media reported on Sunday.
2023-06-05T05:16+0000
2023-06-05T05:16+0000
world
joe biden
rishi sunak
united kingdom (uk)
nato
jens stoltenberg
ben wallace
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/03/1110869917_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e24e1cac86b61268f81eb843472841c9.jpg
Sunak has already raised the topic of Wallace's appointment to the post of Secretary General of the alliance on the sidelines of the recent meeting of the leaders of the G7 countries in Japan’s Hiroshima, the report noted. Wallace is known in the UK government for his central role in creating an international coalition to support Ukraine, as well as an increase in defense spending of the country up to 2.25% of GDP, the report added. However, the report said that Wallace's candidacy for the post of NATO Secretary General may not be supported by France and Germany. In addition, a number of NATO member countries may support the candidacy of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the newspaper reported. Incumbent NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was supposed to resign on October 1, 2022, but in March of the same year, the leaders of NATO member states decided to extend his mandate until September 30, 2023.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/sunaks-embrace-of-state-price-controls-doesnt-include-bloated-aid-to-kiev-1110779688.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/03/1110869917_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ce8ad452ce8ef15369ab121d68d5388c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sunak, biden, nato, jens stoltenberg, g7
sunak, biden, nato, jens stoltenberg, g7

Sunak Seeks Biden's Support In Appointing Defense Minister Wallace To Head NATO - Reports

05:16 GMT 05.06.2023
© SAUL LOEBBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden hold a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, November 16, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden hold a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, November 16, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2023
© SAUL LOEB
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW, June 5 (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, during his upcoming visit to the United States from June 7-8, may try to convince US President Joe Biden to support the candidacy of UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace for the post of new NATO Secretary General, the UK media reported on Sunday.
Sunak has already raised the topic of Wallace's appointment to the post of Secretary General of the alliance on the sidelines of the recent meeting of the leaders of the G7 countries in Japan’s Hiroshima, the report noted.
Wallace is known in the UK government for his central role in creating an international coalition to support Ukraine, as well as an increase in defense spending of the country up to 2.25% of GDP, the report added.
However, the report said that Wallace's candidacy for the post of NATO Secretary General may not be supported by France and Germany. In addition, a number of NATO member countries may support the candidacy of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the newspaper reported.
Shoppers buy food in a supermarket in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2023
World
Sunak's Embrace of State Price Controls Doesn't Include Bloated Aid to Kiev
30 May, 10:16 GMT
Incumbent NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was supposed to resign on October 1, 2022, but in March of the same year, the leaders of NATO member states decided to extend his mandate until September 30, 2023.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала