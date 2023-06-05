https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/turkiye-to-increase-fees-for-passage-through-its-straits-by-over-8-from-july-1---reports-1110910333.html
Turkiye to Increase Fees for Passage Through Its Straits by Over 8% From July 1 - Reports
Turkiye to Increase Fees for Passage Through Its Straits by Over 8% From July 1 - Reports
Turkiye will increase the fee for the passage of ships through the Turkish straits of Bosphorus and Dardanelles by more than 8% starting July 1, Turkish newspaper Aydinlik reported on Monday, citing the Directorate General of Maritime Affairs.
2023-06-05T04:47+0000
2023-06-05T04:47+0000
2023-06-05T04:47+0000
world
turkiye
bosphorus
dardanelles
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105374863_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0600c313678b90e8aaef5ee171995b00.jpg
The cost of the passage of ships through the straits will reach $4.42 per net tonnage of a merchant vessel, an increase of 8.3%, the report said, adding that the country's revenues after this decision can reach $900 million in 2023. In October, the Turkish authorities had already increased five times the cost of the passage of merchant ships through the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/turkiye-unbowed-despite-incredible-pressure-from-west-over-ties-with-russia-erdogan-spox-says-1110780569.html
turkiye
bosphorus
dardanelles
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105374863_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e345bac483ac259fd2da0e5e9a02b02e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
turkiye, bosphorus and dardanelles, fee
turkiye, bosphorus and dardanelles, fee
Turkiye to Increase Fees for Passage Through Its Straits by Over 8% From July 1 - Reports
ANKARA, (Sputnik) - Turkiye will increase the fee for the passage of ships through the Turkish straits of Bosphorus and Dardanelles by more than 8% starting July 1, Turkish newspaper Aydinlik reported on Monday, citing the Directorate General of Maritime Affairs.
The cost of the passage of ships through the straits will reach $4.42 per net tonnage of a merchant vessel, an increase of 8.3%, the report said, adding that the country's revenues after this decision can reach $900 million in 2023.
In October, the Turkish authorities had already increased five times the cost of the passage of merchant ships through the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles.