Turkiye to Increase Fees for Passage Through Its Straits by Over 8% From July 1 - Reports
Turkiye to Increase Fees for Passage Through Its Straits by Over 8% From July 1 - Reports
Turkiye will increase the fee for the passage of ships through the Turkish straits of Bosphorus and Dardanelles by more than 8% starting July 1, Turkish newspaper Aydinlik reported on Monday, citing the Directorate General of Maritime Affairs.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105374863_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0600c313678b90e8aaef5ee171995b00.jpg
The cost of the passage of ships through the straits will reach $4.42 per net tonnage of a merchant vessel, an increase of 8.3%, the report said, adding that the country's revenues after this decision can reach $900 million in 2023. In October, the Turkish authorities had already increased five times the cost of the passage of merchant ships through the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles.
turkiye, bosphorus and dardanelles, fee
turkiye, bosphorus and dardanelles, fee

Turkiye to Increase Fees for Passage Through Its Straits by Over 8% From July 1 - Reports

04:47 GMT 05.06.2023
Cargo ships anchored in the Marmara Sea await to cross the Bosphorus Straits in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
Cargo ships anchored in the Marmara Sea await to cross the Bosphorus Straits in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2023
© AP Photo / Khalil Hamra
ANKARA, (Sputnik) - Turkiye will increase the fee for the passage of ships through the Turkish straits of Bosphorus and Dardanelles by more than 8% starting July 1, Turkish newspaper Aydinlik reported on Monday, citing the Directorate General of Maritime Affairs.
The cost of the passage of ships through the straits will reach $4.42 per net tonnage of a merchant vessel, an increase of 8.3%, the report said, adding that the country's revenues after this decision can reach $900 million in 2023.
In October, the Turkish authorities had already increased five times the cost of the passage of merchant ships through the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles.
