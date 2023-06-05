https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/turkiye-to-increase-fees-for-passage-through-its-straits-by-over-8-from-july-1---reports-1110910333.html

Turkiye to Increase Fees for Passage Through Its Straits by Over 8% From July 1 - Reports

Turkiye to Increase Fees for Passage Through Its Straits by Over 8% From July 1 - Reports

Turkiye will increase the fee for the passage of ships through the Turkish straits of Bosphorus and Dardanelles by more than 8% starting July 1, Turkish newspaper Aydinlik reported on Monday, citing the Directorate General of Maritime Affairs.

2023-06-05T04:47+0000

2023-06-05T04:47+0000

2023-06-05T04:47+0000

world

turkiye

bosphorus

dardanelles

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105374863_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0600c313678b90e8aaef5ee171995b00.jpg

The cost of the passage of ships through the straits will reach $4.42 per net tonnage of a merchant vessel, an increase of 8.3%, the report said, adding that the country's revenues after this decision can reach $900 million in 2023. In October, the Turkish authorities had already increased five times the cost of the passage of merchant ships through the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/turkiye-unbowed-despite-incredible-pressure-from-west-over-ties-with-russia-erdogan-spox-says-1110780569.html

turkiye

bosphorus

dardanelles

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkiye, bosphorus and dardanelles, fee