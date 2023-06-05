International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/uk-to-move-thousands-of-migrants-to-barges-airfields-in-coming-months-1110933124.html
UK to Move Thousands of Migrants to Barges, Airfields in Coming Months
UK to Move Thousands of Migrants to Barges, Airfields in Coming Months
The UK government announced plans on Monday to move thousands of illegal migrants out of expensive hotels and onto barges and former air force airfields in a bid to cut housing costs.
2023-06-05T15:47+0000
2023-06-05T18:49+0000
world
united kingdom (uk)
home office
migrants
migrant crisis
illegal migration
illegal migrants
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/05/1110932966_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1eb0e05612ec404f25eac2b210c9b047.jpg
The country saw record numbers of migrants come ashore last year after crossing the English Channel from northern Europe. They have been accommodated in hotels, with costs reaching 6 million pounds ($4.5 million) a day. Around 3,700 migrants will be moved to Wethersfield and Scampton airfields starting this summer. A further 1,500 will be provided with bed spaces on three barges, with the first group of migrants moving onto a vessel in Portland Port in the next few weeks. The location of the other two vessels will be announced shortly. The government will also end the practice of giving asylum seekers single hotel rooms. Room-sharing is expected to save UK taxpayers some 250 million pounds a year as it continues dealing with the backlog in asylum applications.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/uk-cuts-deal-to-stop-european-rights-court-blocking-rwanda-migrant-removals-1109686150.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/05/1110932966_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0ac64b28f327d4c64da1f2779fbb55af.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, migration crisis, migrants accomodation, uk moves migrants to barges
uk, migration crisis, migrants accomodation, uk moves migrants to barges

UK to Move Thousands of Migrants to Barges, Airfields in Coming Months

15:47 GMT 05.06.2023 (Updated: 18:49 GMT 05.06.2023)
© AP Photo / Matt DunhamPeople thought to be migrants who undertook the crossing from France in small boats and were picked up in the Channel, wait to be disembarked from a British border force vessel, in Dover, south east England
People thought to be migrants who undertook the crossing from France in small boats and were picked up in the Channel, wait to be disembarked from a British border force vessel, in Dover, south east England - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2023
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK government announced plans on Monday to move thousands of illegal migrants out of expensive hotels and onto barges and former air force airfields in a bid to cut housing costs.
The country saw record numbers of migrants come ashore last year after crossing the English Channel from northern Europe. They have been accommodated in hotels, with costs reaching 6 million pounds ($4.5 million) a day.
"More than 5,000 asylum seekers will be accommodated on vessels and in alternative sites to drive down the cost of expensive hotels," the Home Office said in a statement.
Around 3,700 migrants will be moved to Wethersfield and Scampton airfields starting this summer. A further 1,500 will be provided with bed spaces on three barges, with the first group of migrants moving onto a vessel in Portland Port in the next few weeks. The location of the other two vessels will be announced shortly.
Migrants picked up at sea while attempting to cross the English Channel. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2023
World
UK Cuts Deal to Stop European Rights Court Blocking Rwanda Migrant Removals
20 April, 11:01 GMT
The government will also end the practice of giving asylum seekers single hotel rooms. Room-sharing is expected to save UK taxpayers some 250 million pounds a year as it continues dealing with the backlog in asylum applications.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала