UK to Move Thousands of Migrants to Barges, Airfields in Coming Months

The UK government announced plans on Monday to move thousands of illegal migrants out of expensive hotels and onto barges and former air force airfields in a bid to cut housing costs.

The country saw record numbers of migrants come ashore last year after crossing the English Channel from northern Europe. They have been accommodated in hotels, with costs reaching 6 million pounds ($4.5 million) a day. Around 3,700 migrants will be moved to Wethersfield and Scampton airfields starting this summer. A further 1,500 will be provided with bed spaces on three barges, with the first group of migrants moving onto a vessel in Portland Port in the next few weeks. The location of the other two vessels will be announced shortly. The government will also end the practice of giving asylum seekers single hotel rooms. Room-sharing is expected to save UK taxpayers some 250 million pounds a year as it continues dealing with the backlog in asylum applications.

