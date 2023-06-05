International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/ukraine-lost-1500-people-28-tanks-in-southern-donetsk-sector---russian-defense-ministry-1110935685.html
Ukraine Lost 1,500 People, 28 Tanks in Southern Donetsk Sector - Russian Defense Ministry
Ukraine Lost 1,500 People, 28 Tanks in Southern Donetsk Sector - Russian Defense Ministry
Ukraine lost more than 1,500 people and 28 tanks in the Zaporozhye Region and the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2023-06-05T22:04+0000
2023-06-05T22:06+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
armed forces of ukraine
ukraine
donetsk
zaporozhye
zaporozhye npp
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103905333_0:251:3072:1979_1920x0_80_0_0_0bdc878d87c1711162f8cbf13098d4c4.jpg
It said that on June 5, Ukraine continued its offensive, concentrating the main efforts on the southern Donetsk sector, adding that active and selfless operations by units of the Vostok grouping of troops, who showed courage and heroism, stopped the enemy, who failed to achieve the assigned tasks. It looks as though Ukraine has started its long-hyped counteroffensive, though no official confirmation that it has begun has come from Kiev.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/ukrainian-shelling-could-turn-europe-into-uninhabitable-radioactive-ruin-heres-why-1110822308.html
ukraine
donetsk
zaporozhye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103905333_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6273179a0acc7afee48691b672f1b7cd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donetsk, zaporozhye, ukrainian counteroffensive, special operation, russia
donetsk, zaporozhye, ukrainian counteroffensive, special operation, russia

Ukraine Lost 1,500 People, 28 Tanks in Southern Donetsk Sector - Russian Defense Ministry

22:04 GMT 05.06.2023 (Updated: 22:06 GMT 05.06.2023)
© Sputnik / SputnikBTR-80 Russian servicemen at a military position near the city of Energodar, Zaporozhye region.
BTR-80 Russian servicemen at a military position near the city of Energodar, Zaporozhye region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2023
© Sputnik / Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost more than 1,500 people and 28 tanks in the southern Donetsk sector in Russia's Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
It said that on June 5, Ukraine continued its offensive, concentrating the main efforts on the southern Donetsk sector, adding that active and selfless operations by units of the Vostok grouping of troops, who showed courage and heroism, stopped the enemy, who failed to achieve the assigned tasks.
Zaporozhye NPP. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2023
Analysis
Ukrainian Shelling of Zaporozhye NPP Creates Risk of 'Nuclear Bomb Scenario'
31 May, 16:36 GMT
"The attacking units... of the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered significant losses. The total losses of Ukrainian troops in the southern Donetsk sector amounted to more than 1,500 Ukrainian military personnel, 28 tanks, eight of them Leopards made in Germany, three wheeled AMX-10 tanks made in France and 109 armored combat vehicles," the ministry said.
It looks as though Ukraine has started its long-hyped counteroffensive, though no official confirmation that it has begun has come from Kiev.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала