https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/ukraine-lost-1500-people-28-tanks-in-southern-donetsk-sector---russian-defense-ministry-1110935685.html

Ukraine Lost 1,500 People, 28 Tanks in Southern Donetsk Sector - Russian Defense Ministry

Ukraine Lost 1,500 People, 28 Tanks in Southern Donetsk Sector - Russian Defense Ministry

Ukraine lost more than 1,500 people and 28 tanks in the Zaporozhye Region and the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2023-06-05T22:04+0000

2023-06-05T22:04+0000

2023-06-05T22:06+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

armed forces of ukraine

ukraine

donetsk

zaporozhye

zaporozhye npp

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103905333_0:251:3072:1979_1920x0_80_0_0_0bdc878d87c1711162f8cbf13098d4c4.jpg

It said that on June 5, Ukraine continued its offensive, concentrating the main efforts on the southern Donetsk sector, adding that active and selfless operations by units of the Vostok grouping of troops, who showed courage and heroism, stopped the enemy, who failed to achieve the assigned tasks. It looks as though Ukraine has started its long-hyped counteroffensive, though no official confirmation that it has begun has come from Kiev.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/ukrainian-shelling-could-turn-europe-into-uninhabitable-radioactive-ruin-heres-why-1110822308.html

ukraine

donetsk

zaporozhye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donetsk, zaporozhye, ukrainian counteroffensive, special operation, russia