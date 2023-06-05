https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/video-russian-units-control-key-road-to-kharkov-region-choking-off-ukrainian-supplies-1110917233.html
Video: Russian Units Control Key Road to Kharkov Region, Choking Off Ukrainian Supplies
Video: Russian Units Control Key Road to Kharkov Region, Choking Off Ukrainian Supplies
Motor rifle units from Russia’s Western Military District retain relentless fire control over the Kupyansk-Novoselovskoye route in the Kharkov Region, a video released from the Ukraine combat zone shows.The motorized units employ artillery and heavy machine gunfire at the enemy's slightest attempt to move along the route or breach Russia's combat formations. As a result, the Ukrainian military is unable to use the road for troop rotation or to provide units with ammo or provisions, and is forced to seek out alternative, less convenient routes.
A motorized rifle unit commander clarified that his troops were tasked with inflicting defeat on Ukraine’s military in the designated area using all available firepower.
