Video: Russian Units Control Key Road to Kharkov Region, Choking Off Ukrainian Supplies

Video: Russian Units Control Key Road to Kharkov Region, Choking Off Ukrainian Supplies

2023-06-05T15:42+0000

Motor rifle units from Russia’s Western Military District retain relentless fire control over the Kupyansk-Novoselovskoye route in the Kharkov Region, a video released from the Ukraine combat zone shows.The motorized units employ artillery and heavy machine gunfire at the enemy's slightest attempt to move along the route or breach Russia's combat formations. As a result, the Ukrainian military is unable to use the road for troop rotation or to provide units with ammo or provisions, and is forced to seek out alternative, less convenient routes.

