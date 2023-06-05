International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Video: Russian Units Control Key Road to Kharkov Region, Choking Off Ukrainian Supplies
Video: Russian Units Control Key Road to Kharkov Region, Choking Off Ukrainian Supplies
Video shows how Russia’s motor rifle units keep fire control over road in Kharkov region.
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
kharkov
western military district
ammunition
provisions
Motor rifle units from Russia’s Western Military District retain relentless fire control over the Kupyansk-Novoselovskoye route in the Kharkov Region, a video released from the Ukraine combat zone shows.The motorized units employ artillery and heavy machine gunfire at the enemy's slightest attempt to move along the route or breach Russia's combat formations. As a result, the Ukrainian military is unable to use the road for troop rotation or to provide units with ammo or provisions, and is forced to seek out alternative, less convenient routes.
russia
ukraine
kharkov
Svetlana Ekimenko
Russia’s Motor Rifle Units Keep Fire Control Over Road in Kharkov Region
Russia’s Motor Rifle Units Keep Fire Control Over Road in Kharkov Region
video, russia’s motor rifle units, fire control, over road, kharkov region, kupyansk-novoselovskoye route, ukraine combat zone, artillery and heavy machinegun fire

Video: Russian Units Control Key Road to Kharkov Region, Choking Off Ukrainian Supplies

15:42 GMT 05.06.2023
© Sputnik
Svetlana Ekimenko
