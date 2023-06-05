https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/watch-russian-pacific-fleet-conducting-drills-in-sea-of-japan-sea-of-okhotsk-1110911247.html
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Russian Pacific Fleet has begun exercises with the participation of more than 60 warships and support vessels, the press service of the... 05.06.2023, Sputnik International
"In accordance with the plan for training the military command and control bodies of the forces of the Pacific Fleet for 2023, from June 5 to June 20, in the waters of the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk, under the leadership of the commander of the Pacific Fleet, Adm. Viktor Liina, an operational exercise of the fleet's various branches in the far sea zone is being conducted," the statement said. It has noted that more than 60 warships and fleet support vessels, about 35 aircraft of naval aviation, coastal troops and more than 11,000 military personnel are involved in the drills. Naval tactical groups, together with naval aviation, will train to search for and track enemy submarines and conduct combat training exercises against surface and air targets, the statement pointed out, adding that the organization of air defense will also be worked out.
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Russian Pacific Fleet has begun exercises with the participation of more than 60 warships and support vessels, the press service of the Fleet announced on Monday.