https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/watch-russias-solntsepyok-flamethrower-eliminate-ukrainian-enemy-targets-near-krasny-liman-1110914565.html
Watch Russia's 'Solntsepyok' Flamethrower Eliminate Ukrainian Enemy Targets Near Krasny Liman
The TOS-1A “Solntsepyok” heavy flamethrower system has been used to destroy enemy positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Krasny Liman, as shown in a short video released by Russia's Ministry of Defense (MoD).In the course of combat as part of Russia’s ongoing special military operation, units carried out strikes with thermobaric unguided projectiles. Fire on enemy targets was monitored and corrected by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which transmitted the information to the command post in real time.The TOS-1A Solntsepyok (which translates as ‘Scorching Sunlight’ or 'Blazing Sun') has high hitting accuracy thanks to its latest software systems of topographic and geodetic referencing, the MoD noted.
10:12 GMT 05.06.2023 (Updated: 10:26 GMT 05.06.2023)
The formidable thermobaric artillery "Solntsepyok" systems have proved to be extremely effective in destroying fortified enemy strongholds during the special operation, according to Russia's Defense Ministry.
