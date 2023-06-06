https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/americans-might-understand-pushkin-more-easily-than-byron---us-poet-1110950242.html

Americans Might Understand Pushkin More Easily Than Byron - US Poet

Americans might more easily understand "Eugene Onegin," the masterpiece of renowned Russian poet Alexander Pushkin, than Lord Byron’s Don Juan, US translator of Pushkin’s works and poet Julian Henry Lowenfeld told Sputnik.

On June 6, Pushkin's birthday, Russia and the United Nations annually observe Russian Language Day. Lowenfeld has just completed his translation of the masterpiece that Pushkin began writing 200 years ago. "By chance, Pushkin began writing ‘Onegin’ on May 9, 1823. And I chanced to finish translating it on May 9, 2023. Curious little way to celebrate the bicentennial," he said. Lowenfeld noted that nowadays, the novel is universally acknowledged to be the crown jewel of Russian literature, but during his lifetime, Pushkin was twice exiled and experienced problems with censorship. Some of the chapters published serially received terrible reviews from critics, Lowenfeld said. At the same time, many obvious things then will now be difficult for a modern reader to understand without comments and notes. For example, the use of the term "bolivar," referring to a hat named after the South American revolutionary leader Simon Bolivar. Lowenfeld said that by wearing such a hat, Onegin, and thereby Pushkin, is sending a message: down with the monarchists, down with the Tsar. "The readers of the time understood that but we would not," he said. Lowenfeld emphasized that "Eugene Onegin" is the "greatest work of the greatest poet in the Russian language, but for all of its surpassing beauty, it is quite an indictment of Russian society." Lowenfeld also said, while acknowledging some doubt, that Pushkin could become a cultural bridge between Russians and Americans. "Pushkin had a Jeffersonian belief in human dignity and freedom; he wrote odes to liberty. It’s no accident that whenever people try to organize some sort of democratic protest in Russia, they usually go to Pushkin Square in Moscow to express their views near his monument," he said. "Pushkin was for love and freedom: absolutely universal human values," Lowenfeld added.

