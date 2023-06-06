https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/blinken-dismisses-calls-for-ceasefire-as-ukraine-offensive-flops-1110937503.html
Blinken Dismisses Calls for Ceasefire as Ukraine Offensive Flops
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pushed back against international calls for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pushed back against international calls for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. Also, NATO weapons were used in attacks on Russian soil.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss China. The US-China war would be a global disaster. Also, the US CIA chief took a secret trip to Beijing.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the US Empire. The G7 meeting demonstrated that the US Empire is using its vassals for cold war attacks but some of the colonies are starting to push back.Misty Winston, radio host and free speech and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss domestic politics. The FBI is playing for team Biden. Also, questions about the validity of the Durham investigation are rising.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel's crisis of democracy is that many of its citizens do not have representation and face extreme oppression.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss foreign policy. Weapons shipped to Ukraine are showing up in the hands of Mexican drug gangs. Also, the US Empire is a pile of steaming dollar debt.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. The CEO of Lockheed Martin is celebrating the debt deal.Kim Ives, filmmaker, journalist, and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss Haiti. In a recent interview, Haiti Liberte publisher Kim Ives argues that Haiti's political solution must be revolutionary.
04:05 GMT 06.06.2023 (Updated: 10:33 GMT 06.06.2023)
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pushed back against international calls for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. Also, NATO weapons were used in attacks on Russian soil.
KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss China. The US-China war would be a global disaster. Also, the US CIA chief took a secret trip to Beijing.
Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the US Empire. The G7 meeting demonstrated that the US Empire is using its vassals for cold war attacks but some of the colonies are starting to push back.
Misty Winston, radio host and free speech and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss domestic politics. The FBI is playing for team Biden. Also, questions about the validity of the Durham investigation are rising.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel's crisis of democracy is that many of its citizens do not have representation and face extreme oppression.
Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss foreign policy. Weapons shipped to Ukraine are showing up in the hands of Mexican drug gangs. Also, the US Empire is a pile of steaming dollar debt.
Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. The CEO of Lockheed Martin is celebrating the debt deal.
Kim Ives, filmmaker, journalist, and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss Haiti. In a recent interview, Haiti Liberte publisher Kim Ives argues that Haiti's political solution must be revolutionary.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.