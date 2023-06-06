https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/debt-ceiling-deals-austerity-highlights-need-for-organizing-1110934019.html

Debt Ceiling Deal’s Austerity Highlights Need for Organizing

Debt Ceiling Deal’s Austerity Highlights Need for Organizing

34 Years Since Tiananmen Square Protests, Brazil Congress Advances Anti-Indigenous Bill, Student Loan Borrowers Lose In Debt Ceiling Deal

2023-06-06T04:03+0000

2023-06-06T04:03+0000

2023-06-06T10:27+0000

by any means necessary

radio

china

brazil

student loans

debt ceiling

tiananmen square

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/05/1110933860_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_66ac668ff60a41662a9bedd4f5abc0a6.png

Debt Ceiling Deal’s Austerity Highlights Need for Organizing 34 Years Since Tiananmen Square Protests, Brazil Congress Advances Anti-Indigenous Bill, Student Loan Borrowers Lose In Debt Ceiling Deal

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Amanda Yee, host of the Radio Free Amanda podcast to discuss the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square protests and how the western media has misrepresented what happened during the protests, the roots of the protests in China’s cultural revolution and the reform and opening up period, how the reality of the protests and the street clashes between some protesters and the PLA disrupts the narrative of the western press, and why the original demands of the worker-led protesters are often left out of the conversation.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brian Mier, co-editor of Brasil Wire and author of Year of Lead: Washington, Wall Street and the New Imperialism in Brazil to discuss a bill in the National Congress of Brazil which would limit the rights of the indigenous nations of Brazil to their ancestral lands, how the political forces behind this bill have connections to big agriculture groups, and how this bill connects to the history of colonialism in Brazil and the racism involved in that process.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Natalia Marques, writer and organizer from New York City to discuss the student loan debt component of the debt ceiling deal which mandates the end of the student loan payment pause, why Joe Biden sacrificed his promises on student debt in the debt ceiling negotiations and why that was not necessary to avoid a default, the economic impact that the continuation of loan payments would have on student loan borrowers.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, Bluesologist and Decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People” to discuss the debt ceiling deal and how it compares to past economic crises and how working and poor people are always the victims of austerity, how propaganda has contributed to Americans’ ignorance to concepts like austerity and the history of struggle in the US, and how the character of electoral politics in the US leaves an opening for popular movements to resist austerity.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

china

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, tiananmen square protests, debt ceiling deal, history of colonialism in brazil