https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/fbi-director-chris-wray-will-face-contempt-of-congress-charges-1110936548.html

FBI Director Chris Wray Will Face Contempt of Congress Charges

FBI Director Chris Wray Will Face Contempt of Congress Charges

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including FBI director Chris Wray being held in contempt of Congress, and Former FBI agent Robert Hanssen passing away in prison.

2023-06-06T04:06+0000

2023-06-06T04:06+0000

2023-06-06T10:51+0000

the backstory

radio

nih

fbi

january 6

delaware

cnn

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/05/1110936391_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e98d96046e668fffa5bcfa3aecbbd639.png

FBI Director Chris Wray will Face Contempt of Congress Charges On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including FBI director Chris Wray being held in contempt of Congress, and Former FBI agent Robert Hanssen passing away in prison.

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Don't Bash Dr. Fauci, The Modern Media Hate Facts, and Things that Don't Make SenseJim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | The Biden Crime Family Scandal, Contempt Charges, and the FBI protects the Biden crime family In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about the media defense for Dr. Fauci, how COVID-19 enriched the big pharma industry, and independent media. Ian explained the patents held by Dr. Fauci and the media avoiding the fact Dr. Fauci owns patents on certain vaccines. Ian explained the facts in the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. book and how facts are dangerous against the establishment. In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jim Hoft about the prison term for Steve Bannon, FBI misconduct, and pardons for January 6th prisoners. Jim commented on the Democrat defense for the FBI and the uniparty in Washington DC. Jim spoke about the issues within the Republican party and the corruption within the US government.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

delaware

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

the backstory, the biden crime family scandal, fbi protects the biden family, big pharma industry, january 6th prisoners