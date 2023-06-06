https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/finland-informs-russian-charge-daffaires-about-expulsion-of-diplomats-1110959476.html

Finland Informs Russian Charge d'Affaires About Expulsion of Diplomats

The Finnish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it summoned the Russian charge d’affaires to inform him about the expulsion of nine employees of the Russian embassy.

“Today, the Finnish Foreign Ministry summoned the charge d’affaires of Russia, who was notified of the expulsion of nine people working in the Russian embassy and identified as intelligence officers,” the ministry said in a statement.

