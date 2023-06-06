https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/house-republicans-spark-flame-over-gas-stoves-push-back-against-potential-bans-1110938553.html

House Republicans Spark Flame Over Gas Stoves, Push Back Against Potential Bans

House Republicans Spark Flame Over Gas Stoves, Push Back Against Potential Bans

House Republicans are intensifying their efforts to prevent bans on gas stoves by introducing legislation aimed at protecting the appliances.

2023-06-06T04:32+0000

2023-06-06T04:32+0000

2023-06-06T04:32+0000

americas

us

republicans

chuck schumer

house appropriations committee

us energy department

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/08/1110191199_0:112:3246:1938_1920x0_80_0_0_a37dd9f936c96343d00e7809992f8ee7.jpg

In response to these concerns, the House is set to consider two bills related to gas stoves. The first bill, known as the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act, aims to prevent the use of federal funds for banning gas stoves or imposing safety standards that would lead to a ban or significantly increase the price of gas stoves.The second bill, called the Save Our Gas Stoves Act, seeks to prevent the Energy Department from finalizing or enforcing a rule that would ban kitchen ranges or stoves based on their fuel type.Republicans argue that banning gas stoves represents government overreach and interference in the lives of Americans. On the other hand, the Biden administration maintains that the proposed regulations for new gas stoves would not affect the majority of gas stove models on the market. The intention is to make appliances more efficient, rather than banning gas stoves altogether.In addition to the gas stove legislation, the House will also consider the Regulations from the Executive In Need of Scrutiny (REINS) Act. This act aims to enhance Congress's authority over the federal rulemaking process by requiring that major rules, with significant economic effects, receive approval from Congress before taking effect.Meanwhile, in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has identified several legislative priorities, including measures related to artificial intelligence, lowering prescription drug costs, and strengthening rail safety regulations.As the debate on gas stoves continues in the House and other important legislative issues are being considered, lawmakers are focusing on various areas to address the concerns and interests of the American people.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230111/literally-insane-aoc-mocked-after-claiming-gas-stoves-linked-to-brain-damage-1106232802.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

house gop, gas stove protection and freedom act, save our gas stoves act, us energy department, regulations from the executive in need of scrutiny act, reins act, jennifer granholm, us gas stove