https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/iran-to-gain-access-to-around-24bln-of-frozen-assets-in-near-future---reports-1110963425.html

Iran to Gain Access to Around $24Bln of Frozen Assets in Near Future - Reports

Iran to Gain Access to Around $24Bln of Frozen Assets in Near Future - Reports

Iran will soon gain access to around $24 billion of its frozen assets in Iraq and South Korea, as well as funds under Tehran's special drawing rights in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) thanks to Oman's mediation efforts and the Iranian government's economic diplomacy, a Iranian news agency reported on Tuesday.

2023-06-06T18:35+0000

2023-06-06T18:35+0000

2023-06-06T18:35+0000

world

imf

kristalina georgieva

iran

central bank of iran

frozen assets

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/14/1079933917_0:146:1280:866_1920x0_80_0_0_153c0b66fa7d2cc46c629582d56d1d7c.jpg

In particular, $7 billion assets of Iran's frozen assets will be released from South Korea and more than $10 billion from Iraq. In addition, Tehran will gain access to $6,7 billion of its special drawing rights in the IMF as a result of the recent talks between Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Mohammad Reza Farzin and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Washington, the report said. Earlier in June, 2 billion dollars were also allocated from Iran's blocked funds for the purchase of basic goods, Ali Shariati, a member of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, said. Iran has been under US sanctions for several years because of the development of its nuclear program. The sanctions restrict oil exports from Iran and block accounts of the Iranian authorities, as well as high-ranking officials and legal entities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230330/international-court-of-justice-declares-freezing-of-part-of-irans-assets-by-us-illegal-1108967551.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, iranian frozen assets, international monetary fund (imf), iran to gain access to frozen assets