Japan, US, Australia, Canada Hold Joint Naval Exercises in East China Sea
Japan, US, Australia, Canada Hold Joint Naval Exercises in East China Sea
Japan, the United States, Australia and Canada have conducted three-day joint naval exercises in the East China Sea aimed at strengthening interoperability, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) said on Tuesday.
The exercises took place from June 3-5 as part of the US Department of Defense's Large Scale Global Exercise 2023 (LSGE2023), the MSDF said in a statement, adding that the drills involved five vessels, namely, Japan's Shiranui destroyer, USS Chung-Hoon destroyer and an Australian Anzac-class frigate as well as Canada's Montreal frigate and commercial container ship Asterix. This was the first joint naval drills for the four countries in the East China Sea.
18:38 GMT 06.06.2023 (Updated: 18:39 GMT 06.06.2023)
© AFP 2023 / JAPAN POOL via JIJI PRESSP-3C patrol plane of Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan, the United States, Australia and Canada have conducted three-day joint naval exercises in the East China Sea aimed at strengthening interoperability, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) said on Tuesday.
The exercises took place from June 3-5 as part of the US Department of Defense's Large Scale Global Exercise 2023 (LSGE2023), the MSDF said in a statement, adding that the drills involved five vessels, namely, Japan's Shiranui destroyer, USS Chung-Hoon destroyer and an Australian Anzac-class frigate as well as Canada's Montreal frigate and commercial container ship Asterix.
This was the first joint naval drills for the four countries in the East China Sea.
