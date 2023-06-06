https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/japan-us-australia-canada-hold-joint-naval-exercises-in-east-china-sea-1110963635.html

Japan, US, Australia, Canada Hold Joint Naval Exercises in East China Sea

Japan, the United States, Australia and Canada have conducted three-day joint naval exercises in the East China Sea aimed at strengthening interoperability, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) said on Tuesday.

The exercises took place from June 3-5 as part of the US Department of Defense's Large Scale Global Exercise 2023 (LSGE2023), the MSDF said in a statement, adding that the drills involved five vessels, namely, Japan's Shiranui destroyer, USS Chung-Hoon destroyer and an Australian Anzac-class frigate as well as Canada's Montreal frigate and commercial container ship Asterix. This was the first joint naval drills for the four countries in the East China Sea.

