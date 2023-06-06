https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/japan-us-australia-canada-hold-joint-naval-exercises-in-east-china-sea-1110963635.html
Japan, US, Australia, Canada Hold Joint Naval Exercises in East China Sea
Japan, US, Australia, Canada Hold Joint Naval Exercises in East China Sea
Japan, the United States, Australia and Canada have conducted three-day joint naval exercises in the East China Sea aimed at strengthening interoperability, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) said on Tuesday.
2023-06-06T18:38+0000
2023-06-06T18:38+0000
2023-06-06T18:39+0000
military
japan
canada
east china sea
australia
naval drills
naval exercises
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103311/90/1033119005_0:50:2500:1456_1920x0_80_0_0_ad2f471e1048a0d5617cf8abc0d5e879.jpg
The exercises took place from June 3-5 as part of the US Department of Defense's Large Scale Global Exercise 2023 (LSGE2023), the MSDF said in a statement, adding that the drills involved five vessels, namely, Japan's Shiranui destroyer, USS Chung-Hoon destroyer and an Australian Anzac-class frigate as well as Canada's Montreal frigate and commercial container ship Asterix. This was the first joint naval drills for the four countries in the East China Sea.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/us-synchronized-taiwan-strait-incident-with-shangri-la-dialogue-to-pressure-beijing-1110929481.html
japan
canada
east china sea
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103311/90/1033119005_248:0:2253:1504_1920x0_80_0_0_9b9cefd127ea173ad34ae46911322fb3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
japan, canada, australia, naval drills, naval exercises, east china sea
japan, canada, australia, naval drills, naval exercises, east china sea
Japan, US, Australia, Canada Hold Joint Naval Exercises in East China Sea
18:38 GMT 06.06.2023 (Updated: 18:39 GMT 06.06.2023)
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan, the United States, Australia and Canada have conducted three-day joint naval exercises in the East China Sea aimed at strengthening interoperability, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) said on Tuesday.
The exercises took place from June 3-5 as part of the US Department of Defense's Large Scale Global Exercise 2023 (LSGE2023), the MSDF said in a statement, adding that the drills involved five vessels, namely, Japan's Shiranui destroyer, USS Chung-Hoon destroyer
and an Australian Anzac-class frigate as well as Canada's Montreal frigate and commercial container ship Asterix.
This was the first joint naval drills for the four countries in the East China Sea.