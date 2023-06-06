https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/nato-to-expand-its-headquarters-to-make-room-for-future-members---reports-1110937855.html

NATO to Expand Its Headquarters to Make Room for Future Members - Reports

NATO is considering expanding its headquarters in order to make room for potential new members.

“Finland’s move into NATO’s headquarters will be completed in the coming weeks and months,” a NATO official said. According to two unnamed NATO diplomats, a solution the alliance’s leadership considered is constructing an additional building on NATO's campus, which could host the alliance's international staff and agencies. This would be a "temporary solution." The expansion of the new headquarters with an extra wing, which was planned originally, would be only plan B, NATO diplomats said, adding that such a decision would be “too costly.” Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland became a member of the alliance in April 2023. Sweden's application is still pending approval from Hungary and Turkey.

