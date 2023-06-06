International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/nato-to-expand-its-headquarters-to-make-room-for-future-members---reports-1110937855.html
NATO to Expand Its Headquarters to Make Room for Future Members - Reports
NATO to Expand Its Headquarters to Make Room for Future Members - Reports
NATO is considering expanding its headquarters in order to make room for potential new members.
2023-06-06T01:33+0000
2023-06-06T01:33+0000
world
nato
brussels
science & tech
sweden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/06/1106089212_23:0:3664:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4e5cd863ae4ba997c7e317d581c29dcb.jpg
“Finland’s move into NATO’s headquarters will be completed in the coming weeks and months,” a NATO official said. According to two unnamed NATO diplomats, a solution the alliance’s leadership considered is constructing an additional building on NATO's campus, which could host the alliance's international staff and agencies. This would be a "temporary solution." The expansion of the new headquarters with an extra wing, which was planned originally, would be only plan B, NATO diplomats said, adding that such a decision would be “too costly.” Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland became a member of the alliance in April 2023. Sweden's application is still pending approval from Hungary and Turkey.
brussels
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/06/1106089212_478:0:3209:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a5b2a63e01ae68f3e29150d0f3d5429a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, headquarters, new members, campus, brussels
nato, headquarters, new members, campus, brussels

NATO to Expand Its Headquarters to Make Room for Future Members - Reports

01:33 GMT 06.06.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the mediabankThe picture shows the flags of the participating countries raised in front of the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO
The picture shows the flags of the participating countries raised in front of the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO is considering expanding its headquarters in Brussels to find room for Finland and other potential future members, pan-European news website Euractiv reported citing NATO diplomats.
“Finland’s move into NATO’s headquarters will be completed in the coming weeks and months,” a NATO official said.
According to two unnamed NATO diplomats, a solution the alliance’s leadership considered is constructing an additional building on NATO's campus, which could host the alliance's international staff and agencies. This would be a "temporary solution."
The expansion of the new headquarters with an extra wing, which was planned originally, would be only plan B, NATO diplomats said, adding that such a decision would be “too costly.”
Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland became a member of the alliance in April 2023. Sweden's application is still pending approval from Hungary and Turkey.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала