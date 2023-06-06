International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/nebenzia-russia-bewildered-by-un-remarks-regrets-its-kakhovka-warnings-were-not-heard-1110966093.html
Nebenzia: Russia 'Bewildered' by UN Remarks, Regrets Its Kakhovka Warnings Were Not Heard
Nebenzia: Russia 'Bewildered' by UN Remarks, Regrets Its Kakhovka Warnings Were Not Heard
Russia regrets that the international community did not hear its warnings last October about the potential threat that the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and dam would pose.
2023-06-06T22:21+0000
2023-06-06T22:21+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
attack on novaya kakhovka dam
russia
ukraine
un security council (unsc)
nord stream
hydroelectric power
dnepr
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110966961_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e6434eb7bd439a8973471089aeb3fb1b.jpg
“We have warned the international community and UN leadership about this threat,” Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting, in reference to an October 2022 letter that stated Ukrainian forces were planning on destroying the dam through sea mines or a missile strike."At the end of October 2022, we circulated an official document of the UN Security Council, a note from the permanent mission on the Kiev regime’s plans to destroy the Kakhovka HPP [hydroelectric power plant]. We regret that our calls to the secretary-general to do everything possible to prevent this horrifying crime were not duly heeded."Nebenzia also condemned the behavior of the UN Secretariat for its 'politicized' statements and for not condemning Kiev over the attack. “We are deeply bewildered that the UN Secretariat repeatedly fails to condemn the attacks perpetrated by the Kiev regime citing insufficient information,” he told the Security Council.The UN envoy emphasized that statements blaming Russia for the incident use the same flawed logic as claims that Moscow played a role in the Nord Stream destruction. "Such conclusions reek of schizophrenia," he said, underscoring the danger posed by such a narrative.Nebenzia took the opportunity to further point out that Kiev had considered undertaking such an operation as far back as last year, a plan reported on by US media in December.The 2022 report detailed that Ukrainian military conducted test strikes on one of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's floodgates. At the time, officials admitted the test was a success but that it would be considered as a "last resort."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/fact-check-who-attacked-novaya-kakhovka-dam-1110946820.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110966961_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f5ecd30dec885f83aee4095d14357be6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, international community, warnings, kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, dam, russian ambassador to the united nations vassily nebenzia, novaya kakhovka, dnepr river
russia, international community, warnings, kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, dam, russian ambassador to the united nations vassily nebenzia, novaya kakhovka, dnepr river

Nebenzia: Russia 'Bewildered' by UN Remarks, Regrets Its Kakhovka Warnings Were Not Heard

22:21 GMT 06.06.2023
© AP Photo / Evgeniy MaloletkaStreets are flooded in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jun 6, 2023 after the Kakhovka dam was blown up overnight. The wall of a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine has collapsed, triggering floods, endangering Europe's largest nuclear power plant and threatening drinking water supplies.
Streets are flooded in Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jun 6, 2023 after the Kakhovka dam was blown up overnight. The wall of a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine has collapsed, triggering floods, endangering Europe's largest nuclear power plant and threatening drinking water supplies. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2023
© AP Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – Russia regrets that the international community did not hear its warnings last October about the potential threat that the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and dam would pose, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.
“We have warned the international community and UN leadership about this threat,” Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting, in reference to an October 2022 letter that stated Ukrainian forces were planning on destroying the dam through sea mines or a missile strike.
"At the end of October 2022, we circulated an official document of the UN Security Council, a note from the permanent mission on the Kiev regime’s plans to destroy the Kakhovka HPP [hydroelectric power plant]. We regret that our calls to the secretary-general to do everything possible to prevent this horrifying crime were not duly heeded."

The letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres detailed Russian military had registered enemy airstrikes targeting the power station's locks, with the intention of flooding the area.

The correspondence had urged Guterres to "do everything" he could in order to avoid the incident.

Nebenzia also condemned the behavior of the UN Secretariat for its 'politicized' statements and for not condemning Kiev over the attack. “We are deeply bewildered that the UN Secretariat repeatedly fails to condemn the attacks perpetrated by the Kiev regime citing insufficient information,” he told the Security Council.
This image made from video provided by Ukraine's Presidential Office shows the damaged Kakhovka dam near Kherson, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Fact Check: Who Attacked Novaya Kakhovka Dam?
12:32 GMT
The UN envoy emphasized that statements blaming Russia for the incident use the same flawed logic as claims that Moscow played a role in the Nord Stream destruction. "Such conclusions reek of schizophrenia," he said, underscoring the danger posed by such a narrative.
Nebenzia took the opportunity to further point out that Kiev had considered undertaking such an operation as far back as last year, a plan reported on by US media in December.
The 2022 report detailed that Ukrainian military conducted test strikes on one of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's floodgates. At the time, officials admitted the test was a success but that it would be considered as a "last resort."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Kakhovka power station suffered damage, resulting in water flowing uncontrollably downstream. The situation poses a risk of major flooding, power outages and water shortages on both sides of the Dnepr River.

Martin Griffiths, who serves as the UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, told the chamber that it presently has no access to independent information on the circumstances that led to the partial destruction of the power plant. He estimated at least 40 settlements had been either flooded or partially flooded.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала