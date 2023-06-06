https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/no-sharp-turns-in-turkiyes-foreign-policy-under-new-fm-hakan-fidan-but-arab-rapprochement-likely-1110957707.html

No ‘Sharp Turns’ in Turkiye’s Foreign Policy Under New FM Hakan Fidan, But Arab Rapprochement Likely

No ‘Sharp Turns’ in Turkiye’s Foreign Policy Under New FM Hakan Fidan, But Arab Rapprochement Likely

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reshuffled his cabinet in the wake of his election victory, elevating the former head of the Turkish National Intelligence Agency, Hakan Fidan, to head the foreign ministry.

2023-06-06T17:00+0000

2023-06-06T17:00+0000

2023-06-06T17:00+0000

analysis

hakan fidan

ismail hakki pekin

turkiye

syria

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110958019_0:278:2994:1962_1920x0_80_0_0_7f3af5e31baea7fbd02a2e678421cd63.jpg

The 54-year-old ran Turkiye’s spy agency for 13 years and is only the second foreign minister in modern Turkish history to have a military background.Fidan told the Turkish Parliament on Tuesday that in his new post, he would “continue to improve our vision of national foreign policy, based on the sovereign will of our people and the independence of our state from all spheres of influence.”“I do not expect any cardinal changes in the foreign policy line, since its main direction will continue to be determined by President Erdogan,” Faruk Loğoğlu, the former Turkish ambassador to the United States, told Sputnik. “I believe that, unlike Cavusoglu, who was distinguished by rather harsh rhetoric, we will see a softer, more moderate style of diplomacy with Fidan.”However, the former diplomat said that based on Fidan’s words before Parliament, “we can conclude that sharp turns in the foreign policy strategy should not be expected, and the policy of balance will continue, as well as the further strengthening of Turkiye's contacts with Russia, the countries of Central Asia and the Middle East.”Ismail Hakki Pekin, the former head of the Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, told Sputnik that Fidan will immediately face a number of important regional issues, for which he will have to think in a new way - strategic, rather than tactical.“Turkiye faces a number of significant foreign policy tasks in the new period. And if earlier Hakan Fidan mainly solved tactical tasks in his activities, now he has found himself in the position of a strategic coordinator,” the former intel director said.“I believe that Turkiye will pursue an even more active foreign policy, seeking to increase its influence in the Black Sea region, over the Ukrainian crisis, as well as in relations with the United States,” Pekin said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/turkiyes-new-finance-minister-says-seeks-to-ensure-macro-financial-stability-1110899996.html

turkiye

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

hakan fidan; turkiye; turkey; foreign minister