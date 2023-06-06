https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/opec-production-cuts-will-have-negative-effect-on-us-families---house-majority-leader-1110957580.html

OPEC Production Cuts Will Have ‘Negative Effect’ on US Families - House Majority Leader

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decision to cut oil production starting next year will have a negative impact on families in the United States, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said on Tuesday.

“OPEC is getting ready to control and limit production of energy, because they want a higher price of gasoline,” Scalise said during a press conference. “It’s going to be something that has a really negative effect on families all across America who are already paying 50% higher in gasoline costs.”On Sunday, OPEC+ agreed to reduce the group’s total oil output level by 1.4 million barrels per day starting in 2024. The impacts would be less prominent if the Biden administration “stopped attacking” US domestic energy production, Scalise said. The OPEC decision would be “irrelevant” if the US had adequate domestic energy production, Scalise said. On Monday, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the US will work with oil producers to ensure energy markets are able to lower prices and support economic growth.

