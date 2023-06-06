Pacific Tensions Flare as Chinese and US Forces Come Across One Another

International
BREAKING: Destruction of Kakhovka Hydropower Facility is Deliberate Sabotage by Ukraine - Kremlin
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discussed a plethora of topics, including the increased tensions between China and the US over the weekend.
Scott Stantis: Cartoonist for the Chicago TribuneSteve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaMark Sleboda: Military and Political AnalystKiji Noh: Political Analyst, Journalist and AuthorIn the first half of the first hour, cartoonist Scott Santis joined The Final Countdown to discuss the latest on the Bud Light debacle, with a focus on the ad agency behind the campaign.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to attorney Steve Gill about the ongoing push by members of the House Oversight Committee to get the FBI chief to handover a document related to the Biden probe.To kick off the final hour, The Final Countdown hosts spoke to military analyst Mark Sleboda about the Ukrainian counter-offensive that was stifled by the Russian Armed Forces in the Donbass region.In the last part of the final hour, journalist Kiji Noh joined the show to discuss the Shangri-La summit and the increased military tensions between the US and China after a number of interceptions by the People's Liberation Army and Navy in the Pacific.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:01 GMT 06.06.2023 (Updated: 10:22 GMT 06.06.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discussed a plethora of topics, including the increased tensions between China and the US over the weekend.
Scott Stantis: Cartoonist for the Chicago Tribune
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Mark Sleboda: Military and Political Analyst
Kiji Noh: Political Analyst, Journalist and Author
In the first half of the first hour, cartoonist Scott Santis joined The Final Countdown to discuss the latest on the Bud Light debacle, with a focus on the ad agency behind the campaign.
In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to attorney Steve Gill about the ongoing push by members of the House Oversight Committee to get the FBI chief to handover a document related to the Biden probe.
To kick off the final hour, The Final Countdown hosts spoke to military analyst Mark Sleboda about the Ukrainian counter-offensive that was stifled by the Russian Armed Forces in the Donbass region.
In the last part of the final hour, journalist Kiji Noh joined the show to discuss the Shangri-La summit and the increased military tensions between the US and China after a number of interceptions by the People's Liberation Army and Navy in the Pacific.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
