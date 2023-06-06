https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/pacific-tensions-flare-as-chinese-and-us-forces-come-across-one-another-1110930597.html

Pacific Tensions Flare as Chinese and US Forces Come Across One Another

Pacific Tensions Flare as Chinese and US Forces Come Across One Another

On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discussed a plethora of topics, including the increased tensions between China and the US over the weekend.

2023-06-06T04:01+0000

2023-06-06T04:01+0000

2023-06-06T10:22+0000

the final countdown

pacific

china

ukraine

joe biden

bud light

target

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/05/1110930436_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_302d15288a3e7030bec2f961111018e4.jpg

Pacific Tensions Flare as Chinese and U.S. Forces Come Across One Another On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discussed a plethora of topics, including the increased tensions between China and the U.S. over the weekend.

Scott Stantis: Cartoonist for the Chicago TribuneSteve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaMark Sleboda: Military and Political AnalystKiji Noh: Political Analyst, Journalist and AuthorIn the first half of the first hour, cartoonist Scott Santis joined The Final Countdown to discuss the latest on the Bud Light debacle, with a focus on the ad agency behind the campaign.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to attorney Steve Gill about the ongoing push by members of the House Oversight Committee to get the FBI chief to handover a document related to the Biden probe.To kick off the final hour, The Final Countdown hosts spoke to military analyst Mark Sleboda about the Ukrainian counter-offensive that was stifled by the Russian Armed Forces in the Donbass region.In the last part of the final hour, journalist Kiji Noh joined the show to discuss the Shangri-La summit and the increased military tensions between the US and China after a number of interceptions by the People's Liberation Army and Navy in the Pacific.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

pacific

china

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Manila Chan

Manila Chan

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Manila Chan

the final countdown, tensions between china and the us, us-china tensions explained, us-china tensions 2023, us-china tensions taiwan, us-china tensions grow, bud light debacle, bud light boycott, ukrainian counter-offensive, shangri-la summit