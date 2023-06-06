https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/pacific-tensions-flare-as-chinese-and-us-forces-come-across-one-another-1110930597.html
Pacific Tensions Flare as Chinese and US Forces Come Across One Another
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discussed a plethora of topics, including the increased tensions between China and the US over the weekend.
Pacific Tensions Flare as Chinese and U.S. Forces Come Across One Another
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discussed a plethora of topics, including the increased tensions between China and the U.S. over the weekend.
Scott Stantis: Cartoonist for the Chicago TribuneSteve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaMark Sleboda: Military and Political AnalystKiji Noh: Political Analyst, Journalist and AuthorIn the first half of the first hour, cartoonist Scott Santis joined The Final Countdown to discuss the latest on the Bud Light debacle, with a focus on the ad agency behind the campaign.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to attorney Steve Gill about the ongoing push by members of the House Oversight Committee to get the FBI chief to handover a document related to the Biden probe.To kick off the final hour, The Final Countdown hosts spoke to military analyst Mark Sleboda about the Ukrainian counter-offensive that was stifled by the Russian Armed Forces in the Donbass region.In the last part of the final hour, journalist Kiji Noh joined the show to discuss the Shangri-La summit and the increased military tensions between the US and China after a number of interceptions by the People's Liberation Army and Navy in the Pacific.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discussed a plethora of topics, including the increased tensions between China and the US over the weekend.
Scott Stantis: Cartoonist for the Chicago Tribune
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Mark Sleboda: Military and Political Analyst
Kiji Noh: Political Analyst, Journalist and Author
In the first half of the first hour, cartoonist Scott Santis joined The Final Countdown to discuss the latest on the Bud Light debacle, with a focus on the ad agency behind the campaign.
In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to attorney Steve Gill about the ongoing push by members of the House Oversight Committee to get the FBI chief to handover a document related to the Biden probe.
To kick off the final hour, The Final Countdown hosts spoke to military analyst Mark Sleboda about the Ukrainian counter-offensive that was stifled by the Russian Armed Forces in the Donbass region.
In the last part of the final hour, journalist Kiji Noh joined the show to discuss the Shangri-La summit and the increased military tensions between the US and China after a number of interceptions by the People's Liberation Army and Navy in the Pacific.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.