Russia, Kuwait Discuss Deal on Supply of Russian Tanks
Russia, Kuwait Discuss Deal on Supply of Russian Tanks
Russia and Kuwait have discussed a possible deal on the acquisition of Russian tanks by the Gulf monarchy, Russia's new ambassador in Doha, Vladimir Zheltov, said on Tuesday.
"The Kuwaiti side has some Russian-made weapons, such as rocket launchers and armored vehicles. There were talks about a deal for the supply of tanks. We are open to all requests from Kuwait," Zheltov was quoted as saying by a Kuwaiti newspaper.Zheltov presented his credentials to Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in late May.
Russia and Kuwait have discussed a possible deal on the acquisition of Russian tanks by the Gulf monarchy, Russia's new ambassador in Doha, Vladimir Zheltov, said on Tuesday.
"The Kuwaiti side has some Russian-made weapons, such as rocket launchers and armored vehicles. There were talks about a deal for the supply of tanks. We are open to all requests from Kuwait," Zheltov was quoted as saying by a Kuwaiti newspaper.
Zheltov presented his credentials to Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in late May.