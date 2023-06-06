https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/russia-kuwait-discuss-deal-on-supply-of-russian-tanks-1110956831.html

Russia, Kuwait Discuss Deal on Supply of Russian Tanks

Russia and Kuwait have discussed a possible deal on the acquisition of Russian tanks by the Gulf monarchy, Russia's new ambassador in Doha, Vladimir Zheltov, said on Tuesday.

"The Kuwaiti side has some Russian-made weapons, such as rocket launchers and armored vehicles. There were talks about a deal for the supply of tanks. We are open to all requests from Kuwait," Zheltov was quoted as saying by a Kuwaiti newspaper.Zheltov presented his credentials to Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in late May.

kuwait

russia

2023

