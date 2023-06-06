International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/russia-kuwait-discuss-deal-on-supply-of-russian-tanks-1110956831.html
Russia, Kuwait Discuss Deal on Supply of Russian Tanks
Russia, Kuwait Discuss Deal on Supply of Russian Tanks
Russia and Kuwait have discussed a possible deal on the acquisition of Russian tanks by the Gulf monarchy, Russia's new ambassador in Doha, Vladimir Zheltov, said on Tuesday.
2023-06-06T14:52+0000
2023-06-06T14:52+0000
kuwait
russia
military industry
military-industrial complex
production
exports
arms exports
military exports
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107857/44/1078574404_0:0:3174:1785_1920x0_80_0_0_02d97fc8b2f0c5e9b94be894657bb476.jpg
"The Kuwaiti side has some Russian-made weapons, such as rocket launchers and armored vehicles. There were talks about a deal for the supply of tanks. We are open to all requests from Kuwait," Zheltov was quoted as saying by a Kuwaiti newspaper.Zheltov presented his credentials to Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in late May.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/sanctions-gave-russias-defense-sector-a-big-boost-heres-how-1109128913.html
kuwait
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107857/44/1078574404_443:0:3174:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_de74796c29eb380313734fa6c26af76a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, kuwait, gulf monarchy, crown prince sheikh meshal, russian tanks, rocket launchers, armored vehicles
russia, kuwait, gulf monarchy, crown prince sheikh meshal, russian tanks, rocket launchers, armored vehicles

Russia, Kuwait Discuss Deal on Supply of Russian Tanks

14:52 GMT 06.06.2023
© AP Photo / Alexander ZemlianichenkoRussian tanks T-72 B3 drive during the Victory Day military parade
Russian tanks T-72 B3 drive during the Victory Day military parade - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2023
© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
DOHA (Sputnik) – Russia and Kuwait have discussed a possible deal on the acquisition of Russian tanks by the Gulf monarchy, Russia's new ambassador in Doha, Vladimir Zheltov, said on Tuesday.
"The Kuwaiti side has some Russian-made weapons, such as rocket launchers and armored vehicles. There were talks about a deal for the supply of tanks. We are open to all requests from Kuwait," Zheltov was quoted as saying by a Kuwaiti newspaper.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on a tour of Tulazheldormash, a machine-building plant in Tula, south of Moscow. April 4, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2023
Analysis
Sanctions Gave Russia’s Defense Sector a Big Boost: Here’s How
5 April, 17:06 GMT
Zheltov presented his credentials to Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in late May.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала