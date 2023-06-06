International
Ukraine Committed Another Terrorist Crime by Destroying Kakhovka HPP - Russian Defense Minister Shoigu
Russian Business Delegation Sets Sights on Algeria for Expanding Market Reach
A multi-industry business mission under the ‘Made in Russia’ brand kicked off in Algeria on June 5. Seventeen Russian companies representing the transportation, high-tech, industrial, and agricultural sectors are showcasing their products to potential partners, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) reported.
The bilateral meetings will focus not only on exploring direct supplies of Russian products to Algeria, but also on jointly promoting Russian goods and food products to African markets, as well as establishing Russian production facilities in Algeria.Furthermore, other topics to be discussed include importing to Russia, logistics and cross-border payments.On the first day of the business mission, members of the Algerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the largest local agro-industrial holding company, and the leading food producer in Algeria, as well as the head of sales and communications for Algeria's national airline, visited the mission.
Russian Business Delegation Sets Sights on Algeria for Expanding Market Reach

13:11 GMT 06.06.2023
A multi-industry business mission under the 'Made in Russia' brand kicked off in Algeria on June 5. Seventeen Russian companies representing the transportation, high-tech, industrial, and agricultural sectors are showcasing their products to potential partners, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) reported.
"On the Algerian side, more than 100 companies from various industries will participate in meetings with Russian exporters. In total, more than 200 business negotiations are planned for the 3-day mission," the statement said.
The bilateral meetings will focus not only on exploring direct supplies of Russian products to Algeria, but also on jointly promoting Russian goods and food products to African markets, as well as establishing Russian production facilities in Algeria.
Furthermore, other topics to be discussed include importing to Russia, logistics and cross-border payments.
On the first day of the business mission, members of the Algerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the largest local agro-industrial holding company, and the leading food producer in Algeria, as well as the head of sales and communications for Algeria's national airline, visited the mission.
