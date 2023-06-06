https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/russian-forces-stand-ground-as-ukrainian-troops-launch-offensive-1110931630.html

On this episode Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of international and domestic topics, including the latest on the long-awaited Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Donbass region.

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist and Syndicated ColumnistScott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector and a Weapons of Mass Destruction WhistleblowerKiji Noh - Journalist and Political AnalystIn the first hour, the Fault Lines team was joined by political cartoonist Ted Rall who discussed several domestic topics including Kamala Harris' performance and her potential candidacy for the 2024 election.In the second hour, Scott Ritter spoke with the Fault Lines team about the long-awaited Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Donbass region. They also touched on the Ukrainian military's capabilities and reliance on NATO's assistance.In the third hour, the hosts of Fault Lines spoke to Kiji Noh about the increased tensions between China and the US as the Shangri-La security summit commenced over the weekend.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

