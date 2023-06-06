https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/russian-forces-stand-ground-as-ukrainian-troops-launch-offensive-1110931630.html
Russian Forces Stand Ground as Ukrainian Troops Launch Offensive
Russian Forces Stand Ground as Ukrainian Troops Launch Offensive
On this episode Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of international and domestic topics, including the latest on the long-awaited Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Donbass region.
2023-06-06T04:02+0000
2023-06-06T04:02+0000
2023-06-06T10:23+0000
fault lines
radio
china
ukraine
military-industrial complex
kamala harris
donbass
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/05/1110931428_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a648f969b7f95e77d9ae3cbf36d1ad55.png
Russian Forces Stand Ground as Ukrainian Troops Launch Offensive
On this episode Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of international and domestic topics, including the latest on the long-awaited Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Donbass region.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist and Syndicated ColumnistScott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector and a Weapons of Mass Destruction WhistleblowerKiji Noh - Journalist and Political AnalystIn the first hour, the Fault Lines team was joined by political cartoonist Ted Rall who discussed several domestic topics including Kamala Harris' performance and her potential candidacy for the 2024 election.In the second hour, Scott Ritter spoke with the Fault Lines team about the long-awaited Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Donbass region. They also touched on the Ukrainian military's capabilities and reliance on NATO's assistance.In the third hour, the hosts of Fault Lines spoke to Kiji Noh about the increased tensions between China and the US as the Shangri-La security summit commenced over the weekend.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
china
ukraine
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/05/1110931428_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_22a7e6682dfdf56d049512979284713c.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, ukrainian counter-offensive, kamala harris' approval rating, is kamala harris running for vice president in 2024, what has kamala harris done as vp, has ukraine been shelling donbass for 8 years, who bombed donbass for 8 years, ukraine shells donbass, nato's assistance to ukraine, shangri-la security summit
fault lines, ukrainian counter-offensive, kamala harris' approval rating, is kamala harris running for vice president in 2024, what has kamala harris done as vp, has ukraine been shelling donbass for 8 years, who bombed donbass for 8 years, ukraine shells donbass, nato's assistance to ukraine, shangri-la security summit
Russian Forces Stand Ground as Ukrainian Troops Launch Offensive
04:02 GMT 06.06.2023 (Updated: 10:23 GMT 06.06.2023)
On this episode Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of international and domestic topics, including the latest on the long-awaited Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Donbass region.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist and Syndicated Columnist
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector and a Weapons of Mass Destruction Whistleblower
Kiji Noh - Journalist and Political Analyst
In the first hour, the Fault Lines team was joined by political cartoonist Ted Rall who discussed several domestic topics including Kamala Harris' performance and her potential candidacy for the 2024 election.
In the second hour, Scott Ritter spoke with the Fault Lines team about the long-awaited Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Donbass region. They also touched on the Ukrainian military's capabilities and reliance on NATO's assistance.
In the third hour, the hosts of Fault Lines spoke to Kiji Noh about the increased tensions between China and the US as the Shangri-La security summit commenced over the weekend.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.