Spain Requests Over $100Bln From European Recovery Funds

Spain has sent a request to the European Commission for 10.3 billion euros ($11 billion) from the NextGenerationEU and REpowerEU funds in addition to 84 billion euros in loans, the Spanish government said on Tuesday.

"The Council of Ministers has approved an addendum to the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, under which Spain will receive an additional total of 7.7 billion euros plus 2.644 billion euros via the REpowerEU program and up to 84 billion euros in loans," it said in a statement. At the request of the Ministry of Science and Innovation, the Spanish cabinet has approved the allocation of 22 million euros to the Center for Industrial Technological Development to coordinate Spain's participation in various international research and development projects, such as Eurostars 3, requiring 13 million euros, Horizon Europe 2021-2027, requiring 4.2 million euros, and Korea-Spain, requiring 5 million euros, the statement read. In addition, the Spanish cabinet has approved investments of 46.5 million euros to reinforce the coastal observation and forecast system in the Balearic Islands as well as an investment of 363 million euros for public transport development in the cities of Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and in the Canary Islands.

