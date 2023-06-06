https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/ukraine-conflict-taught-pentagon-to-invest-more-in-munition-stockpiles---us-army-chief-1110968025.html

Ukraine Conflict Taught Pentagon to Invest More in Munition Stockpiles - US Army Chief

The situation in Ukraine demonstrated to the United States the importance of additional investing to develop more robust munition stockpiles, US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth told reporters.

Major US weapons manufacturers have been unable to deliver Ukraine weaponry and munitions on time due to long production lead times and supply chain issues, according to US media. Meanwhile, American lawmakers have expressed concerns that supplying Ukraine has dwindled US munition stockpiles, impacting the Pentagon's military readiness. The Pentagon is looking at ramping up its production and has to review its strategy in terms of munition, she added.In general, the US has received a lot of meaningful information from the situation in Ukraine, which would help improve its own military systems, Wormuth said. In particular, she pointed out the importance of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and their intelligence, reconnaissance and strike capabilities. In April, the Pentagon said it awarded Aerojet Rocketdyne (AR) $215.6 million contract to expand and modernize the production of Stinger and Javelin missiles as well as Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems for Ukraine.

