https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/ukraine-conflict-taught-pentagon-to-invest-more-in-munition-stockpiles---us-army-chief-1110968025.html
Ukraine Conflict Taught Pentagon to Invest More in Munition Stockpiles - US Army Chief
Ukraine Conflict Taught Pentagon to Invest More in Munition Stockpiles - US Army Chief
The situation in Ukraine demonstrated to the United States the importance of additional investing to develop more robust munition stockpiles, US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth told reporters.
2023-06-06T23:28+0000
2023-06-06T23:28+0000
2023-06-06T23:28+0000
military
christine wormuth
ukraine
pentagon
us army
munitions
ukraine crisis
javelin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093482779_0:0:3277:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_b611052748eef8398e4f9e09cea112d4.jpg
Major US weapons manufacturers have been unable to deliver Ukraine weaponry and munitions on time due to long production lead times and supply chain issues, according to US media. Meanwhile, American lawmakers have expressed concerns that supplying Ukraine has dwindled US munition stockpiles, impacting the Pentagon's military readiness. The Pentagon is looking at ramping up its production and has to review its strategy in terms of munition, she added.In general, the US has received a lot of meaningful information from the situation in Ukraine, which would help improve its own military systems, Wormuth said. In particular, she pointed out the importance of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and their intelligence, reconnaissance and strike capabilities. In April, the Pentagon said it awarded Aerojet Rocketdyne (AR) $215.6 million contract to expand and modernize the production of Stinger and Javelin missiles as well as Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems for Ukraine.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093482779_212:0:2943:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_350ce1e6763e07f37805d5c2e3afa580.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine, united states, robust munition stockpiles, us army secretary christine wormuth, pentagon, ukraine conflict, investment
ukraine, united states, robust munition stockpiles, us army secretary christine wormuth, pentagon, ukraine conflict, investment
Ukraine Conflict Taught Pentagon to Invest More in Munition Stockpiles - US Army Chief
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The situation in Ukraine demonstrated to the United States the importance of additional investing to develop more robust munition stockpiles, US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth told reporters.
Major US weapons manufacturers have been unable to deliver Ukraine weaponry and munitions on time due to long production lead times and supply chain issues, according to US media. Meanwhile, American lawmakers have expressed concerns that supplying Ukraine has dwindled US munition stockpiles, impacting the Pentagon's military readiness.
"We need to invest in much more robust munition stockpiles," Wormuth told reporters when asked about the military lessons the US received from the conflict in Ukraine.
The Pentagon is looking at ramping up its production and has to review its strategy in terms of munition, she added.
In general, the US has received a lot of meaningful information from the situation in Ukraine, which would help improve its own military systems, Wormuth said.
In particular, she pointed out the importance of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and their intelligence, reconnaissance and strike capabilities.
"Certainly, we have learned about the threats drones can pose to our forces. We in the Army are very focused on countering the drone threat and working to make sure that our armored vehicles are protected from the aerial threats of drones," she added.
In April, the Pentagon said it awarded Aerojet Rocketdyne (AR) $215.6 million contract to expand and modernize the production of Stinger and Javelin missiles as well as Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems for Ukraine.