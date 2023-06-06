https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/ukraine-counteroffensive-rfk-jr-campaign-us-torture-accusations-1110934330.html

Ukraine Counteroffensive, RFK Jr. Campaign, US Torture Accusations

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis embraces unpopular positions in attempting to run to the right of former President Donald Trump.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the long-anticipated offensive by Kiev forces, Western military forces testing China with incursions into Chinese waters and airspace, plans by OPEC+ to further cut oil production, and US media complaints that Germany isn’t remilitarizing fast enough.Editor of the English Section of Haiti Liberte Kim Ives discusses the US sanctioning former Haitian Prime Minister Laurent Lamonthe over allegations of corruption, the sentence handed down to the mastermind of the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in 2021, and an update on the citizens self-defense movement developing on the streets of Haiti.Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Dan Kovalik discusses a UN body condemning the torture of a Guantanamo detainee awaiting a death row trial, Trump congratulating North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the country's appointment to the World Health Organization, updates on the case against Trump over election interference in Georgia, new banking regulations, and expanding the right to vote to businesses in the US.Journalist and author Jefferson Morley discusses whether Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign can present a serious challenge to Joe Biden, what remarks RFK Jr. has made on the subject of the assassination of his uncle JFK, the CIA’s failure to adhere to a mandate of declassification on the assassination JFK, and whether there is more revelations to expect relating to the CIA’s role in Kennedy’s killing.The Misfits also discuss what was behind a strange sonic boom in the DC area, who’s joining the presidential race and a UFO whistleblower.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

