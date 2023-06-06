International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/world-bank-leaves--russias-growth-forecast-for-2023-2024-unchanged-1110961118.html
World Bank Leaves Russia's Growth Forecast for 2023, 2024 Unchanged
World Bank Leaves Russia's Growth Forecast for 2023, 2024 Unchanged
The World Bank left unchanged the economic growth forecast for Russia in this and next year, saying it will contract by 0.2% in 2023, but will turn positive at 1.2% in 2024.
2023-06-06T17:30+0000
2023-06-06T17:30+0000
economy
russia
world bank
russian economy
russian economy under sanctions
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104502/67/1045026706_159:0:2840:1508_1920x0_80_0_0_5e69f0e7b3aa9ace1d2dbbddd048488f.jpg
"Output in Russia is projected to contract slightly, by 0.2 percent in 2023, a 3.1 percentage point upgrade from the January 2023 forecast,” the World Bank said in its Global Economic Prospects report on Tuesday. The bank expects that contractions in export, along with sanctions, weak domestic demand, and other challenges, will continue to apply pressure on economic activity. “In 2024, growth is expected to turn positive, but remain modest at only 1.2 percent, which is lower than the average pace of growth in the 2010s,” the report added. At the same time, the Russian economy will face less contraction than anticipated in January because of oil production, mainly due to more resilient than expected oil production and higher than expected growth momentum from 2022, according to the report. The bank also noted that the continued flow of energy exports allowed Russia to improve the situation in its economy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230323/back-on-growth-track-how-russian-economy-endures-and-adapts-to-western-sanctions-1108733131.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104502/67/1045026706_494:0:2505:1508_1920x0_80_0_0_b7392b696f1c4cbe71a2440165014fa4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, russian economy, russian economy under sanctions, sanctions against russia, world bank forecast for russian economy
russia, russian economy, russian economy under sanctions, sanctions against russia, world bank forecast for russian economy

World Bank Leaves Russia's Growth Forecast for 2023, 2024 Unchanged

17:30 GMT 06.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / ALEXANDER NEMENOVA Russian ruble coin is pictured in front of the Kremlin in in central Moscow, on November 6, 2014
A Russian ruble coin is pictured in front of the Kremlin in in central Moscow, on November 6, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / ALEXANDER NEMENOV
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The World Bank left unchanged the economic growth forecast for Russia in this and next year, saying it will contract by 0.2% in 2023, but will turn positive at 1.2% in 2024.
"Output in Russia is projected to contract slightly, by 0.2 percent in 2023, a 3.1 percentage point upgrade from the January 2023 forecast,” the World Bank said in its Global Economic Prospects report on Tuesday.
The bank expects that contractions in export, along with sanctions, weak domestic demand, and other challenges, will continue to apply pressure on economic activity.
“In 2024, growth is expected to turn positive, but remain modest at only 1.2 percent, which is lower than the average pace of growth in the 2010s,” the report added.
A Russian ruble coin is pictured in front of St. Basil cathedral in central Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2023
Multimedia
Back on Growth Track: How Russian Economy Endures and Adapts to Western Sanctions
23 March, 18:10 GMT
At the same time, the Russian economy will face less contraction than anticipated in January because of oil production, mainly due to more resilient than expected oil production and higher than expected growth momentum from 2022, according to the report.
The bank also noted that the continued flow of energy exports allowed Russia to improve the situation in its economy.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала