International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/bulgarias-new-defense-minister-announces-plan-to-provide-military-assistance-to-ukraine-1110972017.html
Bulgaria's New Defense Minister Announces Plan to Provide Military Assistance to Ukraine
Bulgaria's New Defense Minister Announces Plan to Provide Military Assistance to Ukraine
On Tuesday, the Bulgarian parliament approved the new government led by physicist and chemist Nikolai Denkov. The post of the defense minister was taken by military expert Tagarev, who had led the Defense MInistry in March-May 2013.
2023-06-07T05:54+0000
2023-06-07T05:54+0000
ukraine
bulgaria
special operation
supplies
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101807/52/1018075260_0:53:1025:629_1920x0_80_0_0_f2bb8c383d1e281f2840133204427120.jpg
Bulgarian new Defense Minister Todor Tagarev announced his intention to provide military assistance to Ukraine among his first statements. In a speech following the parliamentary vote, Tagarev said his ministry intends to continue efforts to strengthen the country's defense capability. "The second point is the contribution of our army to Black Sea security... We must help Ukraine continue its counteroffensive," the Bulgarian newspaper quoted the minister as saying. Tagarev said the assistance should not harm the defense capability of Bulgaria. Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/black-sea-fleet-240-years-in-defense-of-russias-southern-frontiers-1110318775.html
ukraine
bulgaria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101807/52/1018075260_58:0:965:680_1920x0_80_0_0_e3d959a698aad751877e537b65fef64f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bulgaria, weapon supplies to ukraine, defense minister
bulgaria, weapon supplies to ukraine, defense minister

Bulgaria's New Defense Minister Announces Plan to Provide Military Assistance to Ukraine

05:54 GMT 07.06.2023
CC BY 2.0 / ResoluteSupportMedia / Flag of Bulgaria
Flag of Bulgaria - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2023
CC BY 2.0 / ResoluteSupportMedia /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - On Tuesday, the Bulgarian parliament approved the new government led by physicist and chemist Nikolai Denkov. The post of the defense minister was taken by military expert Todor Tagarev, who had led the Defense MInistry in March-May 2013.
Bulgarian new Defense Minister Todor Tagarev announced his intention to provide military assistance to Ukraine among his first statements. In a speech following the parliamentary vote, Tagarev said his ministry intends to continue efforts to strengthen the country's defense capability.
"The second point is the contribution of our army to Black Sea security... We must help Ukraine continue its counteroffensive," the Bulgarian newspaper quoted the minister as saying.
Tagarev said the assistance should not harm the defense capability of Bulgaria.
Repetition of Navy Day Parade in Sevastopol, July 2020. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2023
Military
Black Sea Fleet: 240 Years in Defense of Russia's Southern Frontiers
13 May, 17:06 GMT
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала