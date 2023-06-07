https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/dr-cornel-west-announces-2024-presidential-candidacy-1110960035.html
Dr. Cornel West Announces 2024 Presidential Candidacy
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discussed several topics, including Dr. Cornel West's announcement that he will be running for the 2024 presidency.
Mark Sleboda: Military AnalystRobert Patillo: Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's Peachtree Street ProjectSabrina Salvati: Podcast Host and Political CommentatorSourabh Gupta: Resident Senior Fellow at ICASIn the first half of the ten hour, military analyst Mark Sleboda discussed the destruction of a power plant in the Kherson region, a sabotage attack that the Russian Ministry Defense said was carried out by the Ukrainian forces.In the second half of the ten hour, the hosts spoke to Sabrina Salvati and Robert Patillo about Dr. Cornel West's candidacy for the 2024 presidency.In the last part of the final hour, Sourabh Gupta joined the show to discuss France's disapproval of Japan joining the NATO military bloc.
04:54 GMT 07.06.2023 (Updated: 10:31 GMT 07.06.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discussed several topics, including Dr. Cornel West's announcement that he will be running for the 2024 presidency.
Mark Sleboda: Military Analyst
Robert Patillo: Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's Peachtree Street Project
Sabrina Salvati: Podcast Host and Political Commentator
Sourabh Gupta: Resident Senior Fellow at ICAS
In the first half of the ten hour, military analyst Mark Sleboda discussed the destruction of a power plant in the Kherson region, a sabotage attack that the Russian Ministry Defense said was carried out by the Ukrainian forces.
In the second half of the ten hour, the hosts spoke to Sabrina Salvati and Robert Patillo about Dr. Cornel West's candidacy for the 2024 presidency.
In the last part of the final hour, Sourabh Gupta joined the show to discuss France's disapproval of Japan joining the NATO military bloc.
