Dr. Cornel West Announces 2024 Presidential Candidacy

On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discussed several topics, including Dr. Cornel West's announcement that he will be running for the 2024 presidency.

Mark Sleboda: Military AnalystRobert Patillo: Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's Peachtree Street ProjectSabrina Salvati: Podcast Host and Political CommentatorSourabh Gupta: Resident Senior Fellow at ICASIn the first half of the ten hour, military analyst Mark Sleboda discussed the destruction of a power plant in the Kherson region, a sabotage attack that the Russian Ministry Defense said was carried out by the Ukrainian forces.In the second half of the ten hour, the hosts spoke to Sabrina Salvati and Robert Patillo about Dr. Cornel West's candidacy for the 2024 presidency.In the last part of the final hour, Sourabh Gupta joined the show to discuss France's disapproval of Japan joining the NATO military bloc.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

