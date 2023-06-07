International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/dr-cornel-west-announces-2024-presidential-candidacy-1110960035.html
Dr. Cornel West Announces 2024 Presidential Candidacy
Dr. Cornel West Announces 2024 Presidential Candidacy
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discussed several topics, including Dr. Cornel West's announcement that he will be running for the 2024 presidency.
2023-06-07T04:54+0000
2023-06-07T10:31+0000
the final countdown
japan
france
ukraine
kherson
cornel west
nato
radio
mark sleboda
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110959857_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_721ddd2ebd9238305dd2a1dab6210fc2.jpg
Dr. Cornel West Announces 2024 Presidential Candidacy
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discussed several topics, including Dr. Cornel West's announcement that he will be running for the 2024 presidency.
Mark Sleboda: Military AnalystRobert Patillo: Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's Peachtree Street ProjectSabrina Salvati: Podcast Host and Political CommentatorSourabh Gupta: Resident Senior Fellow at ICASIn the first half of the ten hour, military analyst Mark Sleboda discussed the destruction of a power plant in the Kherson region, a sabotage attack that the Russian Ministry Defense said was carried out by the Ukrainian forces.In the second half of the ten hour, the hosts spoke to Sabrina Salvati and Robert Patillo about Dr. Cornel West's candidacy for the 2024 presidency.In the last part of the final hour, Sourabh Gupta joined the show to discuss France's disapproval of Japan joining the NATO military bloc.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
japan
france
ukraine
kherson
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Manila Chan
Manila Chan
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110959857_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_64372025e0762846eb0b350001346497.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the final countdown, cornel west's 2024 bid, kakhovka dam attack, nova kakhovka dam, kakhovka dam location, kakhovka reservoir water level, kakhovka dam news, kakhovka dam, kakhovka dam flood map, news about dam, news about kakhovka dam, news about kakhovka reservoir, kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, who controls nova kakhovka dam, nova kakhovka dam, kakhovka dam destroyed, major dam destroyed in southern ukraine, kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, nova kakhovka dam bridge, kakhovka hydroelectric dam, kakhovka dam nuclear power plant, kakhovka hydroelectric power plant 351mw, japan joining nato
the final countdown, cornel west's 2024 bid, kakhovka dam attack, nova kakhovka dam, kakhovka dam location, kakhovka reservoir water level, kakhovka dam news, kakhovka dam, kakhovka dam flood map, news about dam, news about kakhovka dam, news about kakhovka reservoir, kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, who controls nova kakhovka dam, nova kakhovka dam, kakhovka dam destroyed, major dam destroyed in southern ukraine, kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, nova kakhovka dam bridge, kakhovka hydroelectric dam, kakhovka dam nuclear power plant, kakhovka hydroelectric power plant 351mw, japan joining nato

Dr. Cornel West Announces 2024 Presidential Candidacy

04:54 GMT 07.06.2023 (Updated: 10:31 GMT 07.06.2023)
The Final Countdown
Dr. Cornel West Announces 2024 Presidential Candidacy
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Manila Chan
All materialsWrite to the author
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discussed several topics, including Dr. Cornel West's announcement that he will be running for the 2024 presidency.
Mark Sleboda: Military Analyst
Robert Patillo: Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's Peachtree Street Project
Sabrina Salvati: Podcast Host and Political Commentator
Sourabh Gupta: Resident Senior Fellow at ICAS
In the first half of the ten hour, military analyst Mark Sleboda discussed the destruction of a power plant in the Kherson region, a sabotage attack that the Russian Ministry Defense said was carried out by the Ukrainian forces.
In the second half of the ten hour, the hosts spoke to Sabrina Salvati and Robert Patillo about Dr. Cornel West's candidacy for the 2024 presidency.
In the last part of the final hour, Sourabh Gupta joined the show to discuss France's disapproval of Japan joining the NATO military bloc.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала