How Alternative Media Fights Back Against Propaganda

Historical Lessons In Resistance, NYT Whitewashes Nazis In Ukraine, Amazon Agrees To Settlements Over Privacy Issues

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss the anniversary of the March Against Fear led by James Meredith and its connections to the approval of funding for Cop City by the Atlanta city council.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Garland Nixon, co-host of The Critical Hour, which you can hear from 6 to 8 PM EST right here on Radio Sputnik to discuss a recent article by the New York Times highlighting the use of Nazi symbols by elements of the Ukrainian military, the absurdity of the article’s attempts to downplay the meaning of the symbols and characterize them as symbols of Ukrainian pride, and how this demonstrates the role of the corporate press in pushing for war.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss recent settlements between the Federal Trade Commission and Amazon over allegations of privacy violations with Amazon’s Alexa and Ring products, how plans by social media company Reddit to charge for a new API model would restrict the activity of third-party apps and could drive users away from the platform, and the Pentagon announcement of its purchase of Starlink satellite broadband service for use in Ukraine and how it demonstrates SpaceX founder Elon Musk’s ties to the defense industry.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eleanor Goldfield, a creative activist, journalist, co-host of Project Censored, and the filmmaker behind the documentary “Hard Road of Hope” to discuss the growing assault on press freedoms in the US and how a case in Asheville, North Carolina demonstrates this trend, the role of alternative media in challenging the narratives of the mainstream media, and how the struggle against the Mountain Valley Pipeline in West Virginia exposes why parts of the country dominated by right-wing politics should not be abandoned.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

