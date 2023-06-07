International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/kilauea-volcano-awakens-with-200-foot-high-lava-fountains-1110992083.html
Kilauea Volcano Awakens With 200-Foot-High Lava Fountains
Kilauea Volcano Awakens With 200-Foot-High Lava Fountains
Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has resumed its eruption after a three-month pause, with lava fountains shooting as high as 200 feet into the air at the Halemaumau Crater.
2023-06-07T23:54+0000
2023-06-07T23:53+0000
beyond politics
viral
kilauea
hawaii
us geological survey (usgs)
national weather service
kona
us geological survey’s hawaiian volcano observatory
hawaii's kilauea volcano
volcano eruption
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089542918_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_0b8f474ca686b3147ed4531ec26f3efd.jpg
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported that by 8 a.m. local time, around 33 feet of new lava had accumulated on the crater floor, with the lava fountains consistently exceeding 50 feet in height. Fortunately, the lava remains contained within the summit area and poses no threat to the public.Officials, however, are concerned about potential hazards such as vog (volcanic smog) and ashfall. The National Weather Service warned of the possibility of "very light ashfall" in Puna, Kau, and South Kona districts.The released sulfur dioxide reacts with the atmosphere, creating vog (volcanic smog) that can be seen downwind of the volcano.The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has elevated the volcano alert level from "watch/orange" to "red/warning." Scientists noted increased activity, including tremors, ground deformation at the summit, and movement of magma below the surface, prior to the eruption. They observed elevated seismic activity over the past few weeks, indicating movement of magma toward the surface.The Hawaii Island Mayor, Mitch Roth, expressed concerns about gas emissions, particularly for individuals with respiratory issues in the downwind area toward Pahala. Despite the concerns, Mayor Roth anticipates an increase in visitors to the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to witness the spectacle.
kilauea
hawaii
kona
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089542918_250:0:1751:1126_1920x0_80_0_0_dc6827abfbeb9edfe5e9c1c598c66209.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kilauea volcano, halemaumau crater, hawaii volcanos, hawaiian volcano observatory, national weather service, ashfall puna kau south kona, david phillips deputy scientist-in-charge for usgs hvo, hawaii island mayor mitch roth, volcano eruption 2023
kilauea volcano, halemaumau crater, hawaii volcanos, hawaiian volcano observatory, national weather service, ashfall puna kau south kona, david phillips deputy scientist-in-charge for usgs hvo, hawaii island mayor mitch roth, volcano eruption 2023

Kilauea Volcano Awakens With 200-Foot-High Lava Fountains

23:54 GMT 07.06.2023
© AP Photo / USGSThis webcam image provided by the United States Geological Survey shows a view of an eruption that has begun in the Halemaumau crater at the summit of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
This webcam image provided by the United States Geological Survey shows a view of an eruption that has begun in the Halemaumau crater at the summit of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2023
© AP Photo / USGS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has resumed its eruption after a three-month pause, with lava fountains shooting as high as 200 feet into the air at the Halemaumau Crater. The eruption began early Wednesday, and webcam images showed a glow at the summit, followed by the appearance of fissures and lava flows.
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported that by 8 a.m. local time, around 33 feet of new lava had accumulated on the crater floor, with the lava fountains consistently exceeding 50 feet in height.
Fortunately, the lava remains contained within the summit area and poses no threat to the public.
Officials, however, are concerned about potential hazards such as vog (volcanic smog) and ashfall. The National Weather Service warned of the possibility of "very light ashfall" in Puna, Kau, and South Kona districts.
The released sulfur dioxide reacts with the atmosphere, creating vog (volcanic smog) that can be seen downwind of the volcano.
© Photo : USGSVolcanoesOfficial USGS report on the extent of the Kilauea eruption, valid as of the morning of June 7.
Official USGS report on the extent of the Kilauea eruption, valid as of the morning of June 7. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2023
Official USGS report on the extent of the Kilauea eruption, valid as of the morning of June 7.
© Photo : USGSVolcanoes
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has elevated the volcano alert level from "watch/orange" to "red/warning." Scientists noted increased activity, including tremors, ground deformation at the summit, and movement of magma below the surface, prior to the eruption. They observed elevated seismic activity over the past few weeks, indicating movement of magma toward the surface.
"For the past couple of weeks, things have been elevated, but it wasn’t quite at the level where we saw direct movement of magma towards the surface and we saw that this morning, about an hour before the eruption," said David Phillips, deputy scientist-in-charge for USGS HVO.
The Hawaii Island Mayor, Mitch Roth, expressed concerns about gas emissions, particularly for individuals with respiratory issues in the downwind area toward Pahala. Despite the concerns, Mayor Roth anticipates an increase in visitors to the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to witness the spectacle.
"But all in all, it’s spectacular and a great time to visit the volcano," said Roth.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала