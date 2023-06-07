Kilauea Volcano Awakens With 200-Foot-High Lava Fountains
© AP Photo / USGSThis webcam image provided by the United States Geological Survey shows a view of an eruption that has begun in the Halemaumau crater at the summit of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has resumed its eruption after a three-month pause, with lava fountains shooting as high as 200 feet into the air at the Halemaumau Crater. The eruption began early Wednesday, and webcam images showed a glow at the summit, followed by the appearance of fissures and lava flows.
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported that by 8 a.m. local time, around 33 feet of new lava had accumulated on the crater floor, with the lava fountains consistently exceeding 50 feet in height.
Fortunately, the lava remains contained within the summit area and poses no threat to the public.
TIME LAPSE: Kilauea volcano— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 7, 2023
Officials, however, are concerned about potential hazards such as vog (volcanic smog) and ashfall. The National Weather Service warned of the possibility of "very light ashfall" in Puna, Kau, and South Kona districts.
The released sulfur dioxide reacts with the atmosphere, creating vog (volcanic smog) that can be seen downwind of the volcano.
© Photo : USGSVolcanoesOfficial USGS report on the extent of the Kilauea eruption, valid as of the morning of June 7.
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has elevated the volcano alert level from "watch/orange" to "red/warning." Scientists noted increased activity, including tremors, ground deformation at the summit, and movement of magma below the surface, prior to the eruption. They observed elevated seismic activity over the past few weeks, indicating movement of magma toward the surface.
"For the past couple of weeks, things have been elevated, but it wasn’t quite at the level where we saw direct movement of magma towards the surface and we saw that this morning, about an hour before the eruption," said David Phillips, deputy scientist-in-charge for USGS HVO.
The Hawaii Island Mayor, Mitch Roth, expressed concerns about gas emissions, particularly for individuals with respiratory issues in the downwind area toward Pahala. Despite the concerns, Mayor Roth anticipates an increase in visitors to the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to witness the spectacle.
"But all in all, it’s spectacular and a great time to visit the volcano," said Roth.