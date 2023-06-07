https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/russian-defense-ministry-says-ukrainian-forces-destroyed-key-power-plant-1110963284.html

Russian Defense Ministry Says Ukrainian Forces Destroyed Key Power Plant

Russian Defense Ministry Says Ukrainian Forces Destroyed Key Power Plant

On this episode Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of international and domestic topics, including the attack on a power plant in the Kherson region.

2023-06-07T04:44+0000

2023-06-07T04:44+0000

2023-06-07T10:29+0000

fault lines

radio

cornel west

green party

people’s party (pp)

fbi

joe biden

ukraine

attack on novaya kakhovka dam

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110963127_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d6a9f358b628657c35df10f927b0670f.png

Russian Defense Ministry Says Ukrainian Forces Destroyed Key Power Plant On this episode Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of international and domestic topics, including the attack on a power plant in the Kherson region.

Angie Wong - National Media Spokesperson for Veterans for America FirstMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystMisty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer and Co-host of Facts On The Ground podcastIn the first hour, the Fault Lines team was joined by Angie Wong who discussed several domestic topics including the FBI showing a member of the House Oversight Committee documents regarding information about the Biden probe.In the second hour, Mark Sleboda spoke with the Fault Lines team about the attack on the power plant in the Kherson region on Tuesday.In the third hour, the hosts of Fault Lines spoke to Misty Winston about the 2024 US presidential race as scholar and activist Cornel West announced he is running as a presidential candidate for the People’s Party.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, cornel west's 2024 bid, kakhovka dam attack, nova kakhovka dam, kakhovka dam location, kakhovka reservoir water level, kakhovka dam news, kakhovka dam, kakhovka dam flood map, news about dam, news about kakhovka dam, news about kakhovka reservoir, kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, who controls nova kakhovka dam, nova kakhovka dam, kakhovka dam destroyed, major dam destroyed in southern ukraine, kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, nova kakhovka dam bridge, kakhovka hydroelectric dam, kakhovka dam nuclear power plant, kakhovka hydroelectric power plant 351mw, biden probe