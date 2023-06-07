https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/russian-defense-ministry-says-ukrainian-forces-destroyed-key-power-plant-1110963284.html
Russian Defense Ministry Says Ukrainian Forces Destroyed Key Power Plant
Russian Defense Ministry Says Ukrainian Forces Destroyed Key Power Plant
On this episode Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of international and domestic topics, including the attack on a power plant in the Kherson region.
On this episode Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of international and domestic topics, including the attack on a power plant in the Kherson region.
Angie Wong - National Media Spokesperson for Veterans for America FirstMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystMisty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer and Co-host of Facts On The Ground podcastIn the first hour, the Fault Lines team was joined by Angie Wong who discussed several domestic topics including the FBI showing a member of the House Oversight Committee documents regarding information about the Biden probe.In the second hour, Mark Sleboda spoke with the Fault Lines team about the attack on the power plant in the Kherson region on Tuesday.In the third hour, the hosts of Fault Lines spoke to Misty Winston about the 2024 US presidential race as scholar and activist Cornel West announced he is running as a presidential candidate for the People's Party.
Russian Defense Ministry Says Ukrainian Forces Destroyed Key Power Plant
04:44 GMT 07.06.2023 (Updated: 10:29 GMT 07.06.2023)
On this episode Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of international and domestic topics, including the attack on a power plant in the Kherson region.
Angie Wong - National Media Spokesperson for Veterans for America First
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Misty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer and Co-host of Facts On The Ground podcast
In the first hour, the Fault Lines team was joined by Angie Wong who discussed several domestic topics including the FBI showing a member of the House Oversight Committee documents regarding information about the Biden probe.
In the second hour, Mark Sleboda spoke with the Fault Lines team about the attack on the power plant in the Kherson region on Tuesday.
In the third hour, the hosts of Fault Lines spoke to Misty Winston about the 2024 US presidential race as scholar and activist Cornel West announced he is running as a presidential candidate for the People’s Party.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.